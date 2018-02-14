S.Africa’s Zuma says efforts to oust him ‘very unfair’

Shares

, JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb 14 – South African President Jacob Zuma said ongoing efforts to unseat him by the ruling ANC party were unfair, adding that he had been given no reason by the party why he should resign.

“It was very unfair to me that this issue is raised,” he said in an unannounced TV interview. “Nobody has ever provided the reasons. Nobody is saying what I have done.”

His reputation stained by years-long allegations of graft, Zuma has been told by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to step down.

The South African parliament will hold a vote of no-confidence in Zuma on Thursday if he refuses to go, the ANC says.

The struggle has put Zuma at loggerheads with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, his likely successor, who is the new head of the ANC.