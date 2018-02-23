Officers’ dwellings razed by fire at Nairobi’s Central Police

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Property of unknown value was destroyed Friday morning when fire razed makeshift structures within Nairobi’s Central Police Station reducing some of them to ashes in what has affected some 54 officers.

The stations police Chief Robinson Thuku said investigations have been launched to determine the cause of the fire which burnt down about 44 structures in what he blamed on an electrical fault.

He stated that arrangements are being made to ensure that those affected are sheltered.

“Property of unknown value have been consumed by that fire. So far as we are talking about 54 police officers have no accommodation and 44 structures have been destroyed. We are working hard to see how we are going to accommodate these officers because they have nowhere to go,” he said.

Police cordoned off University Way to allow the Nairobi City County fire department to put out the fire, causing a huge traffic snarl-up.

“You can see behind you that we have house that they were living in. they were initially being used by the contractors as a temporary measure. Otherwise we have other houses that were being constructed in Kamukunji and these are going to be used to accommodate the officers,” Thuku stated.

The main police station building housing the cells and administrative offices and the adjacent police lines were not affected, and no casualty was reported.