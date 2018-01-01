Tourism

Jambo Jet makes inaugural flight to Uganda at Sh11,740

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 - Jambo Jet has officially launched it's Nairobi - Entebbe flight at an introductory price of Sh11,740. The new low-cost route will operate daily flights with departures from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 9.20am and 5.30pm

Kenya Ferry Service increases toll charges by 25pc

MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 15 - The Kenya Ferry Services has increased its toll charges by 25 percent with effect from today. Personal vehicles will now pay Sh120 from Sh90 while loaded pick-ups will be charged Sh80 up from Sh50. Empty fuel trucks which have

Tourism sector grows by 20pc in election year to net Sh120b

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 - The Tourism sector defied poll jitters to post a 20.3 percent growth in 2017 recording Sh120bn revenue up from Sh99bn in 2016. Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says the growth was supported by a 9.8 percent growth in total

Watamu luxury apartments promise investors Sh60,000 a day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Did you know that owning a two bedroom apartment in Watamu could earn you Sh60, 000 per day? This is according to Hemingways Watamu Operations Manager Melinda Rees who says a two bedroom   apartment in their Watamu resort

Direct flights to US set to boost business and leisure tourism

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 - Luxury hotel brand Hemingways Collection has welcomed the scheduled Kenya Airways daily flights between Nairobi and New York, saying they herald huge opportunities for local business and leisure tourism. Group Operations Director

Why Diani is a plan for holidaymakers this festive season

DIANI, Kenya, Dec 23—As the festive season gathers steam, local and foreign holidaymakers are streaming to the Kenyan coast for merrymaking during Christmas and New Year festivities. One of the preferred destinations for tourists is Diani in the South

Hemingways re-launches Watamu property after Sh1.2Bn face lift

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 - Hemingways Collection is set to reopen Hemingways Watamu after undergoing an 18 -month long Sh1.2Billion redevelopment. The property, which was established in 1988, re-enters the market on December 1 as a 39 room boutique hotel

