Water and Sanitation

Kenya

Water CS Nominee Alice Wahome says she is worth Sh218 million

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary nominee Alice Wahome says she has a net worth of Sh218 million.

Appearing before the National Assembly appointments committee, Wahome indicated that the monies stem from investments in properties with her husband.

She further indicated that until September, she used to earn a salary from Parliament and at the same time practiced a bit of Law at the firm she owns with her daughter.

“My first job was as a state counsel at the office of the Attorney General, where I practiced for about 2 years. I later joined Makhecha & Co and thereafter setup A M Wahome & Co Advocates,” she explained.

She further recounted to the committee led be speaker Moses Wetangula her rise through the ranks to public office.

“I have worked like any other village girl, I know how to milk, how to cut grass, I have cooked for my brothers as was expected even though some of them were older than me; I didn’t understand why but I did those jobs,” she stated.

She further refuted claims of having a quick temper saying that she has always had control of her emotions.

She stated that if successful, she will have to give up her law practice to as to focus on her job as CS.

“I have held my practicing certificate from 1985 to date, it’s still valid, but I’m acutely aware that if approved I will not be able to practice,” she explained.

Earlier, before her vetting, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Nominee Alfred Mutua was at pains to explain before the National Assembly appointment committee on the actual status of his net worth.

Mutua had told the committee on vetting that he was worth Sh420 million which is inclusive of assets in the hospitality sector and rental business.

“I am approximately worth Sh420mn as I have businesses which include hotels, rentals and few businesses here and there,” he stated.

However, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah questioned his actual net worth before he took control of the Machakos County Government for two terms.

“I was worth over Sh200 million before I became governor as I had already invested and my investments were able to grow. What I presented were assets in terms of land that I acquired from money I acquired from Middle East,” Mutua answered.

“Within the next ten years by God’s blessings I hope to double my income through the business that are there thriving, “he added.

Minority whip Junet Mohammed poked the status of his net worth further by questioning how he was worth Sh420 million yet he admitted to owning A&L based in Machakos Town.

“I know every want to be regarded as poor because of the hustlers notion but you can’t be worth Sh 420 M if you indeed own the hotel,” he stated.

The Former Machakos Governor explained before the committee that the luxurious hotel cannot be equated as part of his wealth currently due to an outstanding loan.

