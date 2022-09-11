Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Elect William Ruto.

Kenya

President-elect Ruto directs KRA not to close businesses over non-compliance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – President-elect William Ruto has directed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) not to close any business due to tax non-compliance but rather, resolve the disputes amicably with affected parties.

Speaking at an interdenominational thanksgiving service at Maua Stadium in Meru County on Sunday, Ruto noted that even though the taxes collected help in fostering the country’s economy, the tax man cannot use forceful means and even going to the extent of destroying and closing businesses to get the taxes.

He noted that he had an engagement with KRA and directed that they stop using force and other means to collect levies but talk to Kenyans with respect, so they pay their taxes.

“We have already agreed with them that they will have decorum and respect and we will plan together with them so that every Kenyan pays their tax, and I will be on the front line to pay my taxes so that the rest may follow my lead,” he said.

The President-elect further noted that the country has a good opportunity to revive the ailing state of its economy if the large appetite for borrowing is dealt with and businesses become compliant in paying their taxes.

“We have an opportunity to revive our economy. That opportunity is for us to stop borrowing money, and we must stop it. But for us to stop it, all of us who own a business must pay our taxes for us to have funds to run our nation,” he added.

With the Kenya Kwanza government’s move to support small businesses financially, Ruto urged those who will benefit from the ‘Hustlers Fund’ to remember to pay taxes so that they may be in a position to run their businesses well in the financial year that will follow.

His sentiments come days after KRA moved to court accusing Keroche Breweries of failing to honour tax payment agreements which informed the reopening of the Naivasha-based brewer in July.

According to the taxman, after the reopening of Keroche Breweries on July 29, the brewer declined to make good the payments as directed by the court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KRA stated that Keroche was to pay Sh8million on August 6, Sh8million on August 30 and the current taxes worth Sh14.2million but the brewer failed to comply.

Keroche Breweries and KRA have been engaged in a tax impasse since May which has seen both parties move in and out of court after the taxman shut the factory.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President-Elect Ruto to announce reduced unga, fertilizer prices next week

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – President-Elect William Ruto says he will announce new fertilizer prizes next week after he held consultations with various stakeholders....

25 mins ago
“It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said. “It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

Kenya

Oparanya labels Azimio defectors ‘political fraudsters’ out to seek favors

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has labeled leaders decamping from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza as “political fraudsters” who were...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Biden announces delegation to attend President-Elect Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya September 11 – United States (U.S) President Joe Biden has announced the presidential delegation that will attend the inauguration of President Elect-William...

5 hours ago
Azimio Deputy Party Leader Martha Karua has hinted that she is considering moving to the East Africa Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania, to find out whether the Supreme Court handled the 2022 presidential petition well. Azimio Deputy Party Leader Martha Karua has hinted that she is considering moving to the East Africa Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania, to find out whether the Supreme Court handled the 2022 presidential petition well.

Kenya

I am looking for a hot-air balloon, Karua says as she mulls going to East African Court of Justice over President-elect Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Azimio Deputy Party Leader Martha Karua has hinted that she is considering moving to the East Africa Court of...

6 hours ago

Kenya

20 Heads of State, 2,500 VIPs expected at President-Elect Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – 20 Heads of State will attend President-Elect William Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony on August 13, 2022, at the Kasarani stadium....

24 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo denies meeting President-elect Ruto before Senate Speaker vote

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 -Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has denied claims that he had a meeting with the President-elect William Ruto prior to his...

1 day ago

Kenya

President-elect Ruto allied Farmers Party petitions Parliament to remove Cherera-four from IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – The Farmers Party – affiliated with President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has petitioned the National Assembly to initiate...

1 day ago

Top stories

Mutahi Ngunyi ready for Ruto presidency after clearing from State House

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, who was one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor, says he is now ready for President-Elect...

2 days ago