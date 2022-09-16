Kenya Kwanza leaders to get table etiquette training, Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Sep 16 – Kenya Kwanza leaders in Naivasha are on Saturday set to undergo training on table manners.

Speaking during a parliamentary group meeting in Naivasha, President William Ruto described it essential for leaders to learn such skills.

“We are also going to have a session to show you a bit of etiquette. We want to show you what to do,” he stated.

The Head of State indicated that a section of leaders within the camp do not even know how to handle spoons and forks.

“Because sometimes we get embarrassed when senior people don’t even know how to hold a spoon or a fork,” he said.

President Ruto welcomed Azimio La Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga’s commitment to play an oversight role pointing out that the government works well when checked.

‘We welcome our competitor’s assertion that they will take seriously their oversight role over our government. We believe that the efficiency of any government is also dependent on how much we are kept on our toes,” he stated.

Odinga had earlier stated that the Azimio One Kenya coalition party will play its oversight role in the National Assembly effectively to ensure resources are prudently used by the executive.

Odinga who returned to the country on Thursday from a vacation in Zanzibar said they will not be cowed from carrying out the watchdog role.

He also urged the police to deal firmly with insecurity, cattle rustling and corruption after the Inspector General of police was designated to be to be the Accounting Officer of the National Police Service (NPS) saying it will improve service delivery.

“From now henceforth, the police will have an independent budget. They will not be begging for money from other offices. We will allocate them the resources as it is being done by parliament and we will begin to make demands of them on matters security,” he pointed out.

“In the past, they used to give excuses of depending on finances from other offices. Now they have their own independent financing, we expect improved security in the country, we expect expeditious resolution on matters to do with insecurity and corruption.”