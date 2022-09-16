Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto speaks after the Supreme Court upheld his win in Nairobi, Kenya on Sept 5, 2022. [Photo/Agencies]

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza leaders to get table etiquette training, Saturday

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Sep 16 – Kenya Kwanza leaders in Naivasha are on Saturday set to undergo training on table manners.

Speaking during a parliamentary group meeting in Naivasha, President William Ruto described it essential for leaders to learn such skills.

“We are also going to have a session to show you a bit of etiquette. We want to show you what to do,” he stated.

The Head of State indicated that a section of leaders within the camp do not even know how to handle spoons and forks.

“Because sometimes we get embarrassed when senior people don’t even know how to hold a spoon or a fork,” he said.

President Ruto welcomed Azimio La Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga’s commitment to play an oversight role pointing out that the government works well when checked.

‘We welcome our competitor’s assertion that they will take seriously their oversight role over our government. We believe that the efficiency of any government is also dependent on how much we are kept on our toes,” he stated.

Odinga had earlier stated that the Azimio One Kenya coalition party will play its oversight role in the National Assembly effectively to ensure resources are prudently used by the executive.

Odinga who returned to the country on Thursday from a vacation in Zanzibar said they will not be cowed from carrying out the watchdog role.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also urged the police to deal firmly with insecurity, cattle rustling and corruption after the Inspector General of police was designated to be to be the Accounting Officer of the National Police Service (NPS) saying it will improve service delivery.

“From now henceforth, the police will have an independent budget. They will not be begging for money from other offices. We will allocate them the resources as it is being done by parliament and we will begin to make demands of them on matters security,” he pointed out.

“In the past, they used to give excuses of depending on finances from other offices. Now they have their own independent financing, we expect improved security in the country, we expect expeditious resolution on matters to do with insecurity and corruption.”

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto urges police to deal firmly with insecurity, corruption after IG gets financial autonomy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – President William Ruto has urged the police to deal firmly with insecurity, cattle rustling and corruption after the Inspector...

19 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto welcomes Raila’s commitment to play oversight role

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Sep 16 – President William Ruto has welcomed Azimio La Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga’s commitment to play an oversight role. Speaking...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Raila says Judiciary, Legislature, IEBC captured by the State

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Azimio La Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga now claims the judiciary, legislature and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Raila: Supreme Court ruling inspired by the devil

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga has yet again tore in the unanimous ruling by the Supreme...

4 hours ago

Kenya

3 more counties slide into alarm phase as drought worsens

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – The drought situation has continued to worsen in 20 of the 23 Arid and Semi – Arid Lands (ASAL)...

4 hours ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

US Bureau of African Affairs Lauds Kenyatta Appointment as Peace Envoy

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 16 – The United States Department of State Bureau of African Affairs has lauded the appointment of former President Uhuru Kenyatta...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Ezekiel Mutua says Kigame wrong over clergy prominence in President Ruto’s govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezekiel Mutua says Kenya needs God contrary to...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Treasury Designates IG as Accounting Officer for NPS

Nairobi, Kenya, September 16 – The Treasury has designated the Inspector General of Police to be the Accounting Officer of the National Police Service...

8 hours ago