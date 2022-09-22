Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

DP Gachagua flags off subsidized fertilizers to counties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 22 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says govt in talks with stakeholders to ensure affordable, accessible fertilizers to farmers across Kenya.

Speaking at Harambee house in the flagging off a consignment of subsidized fertilizer to various parts of the country, Gachagua declared that the government was committed to ensuring sustainable agricultural expansion from subsistence to a commercially and internationally competitive industry.

He continued by saying that agriculture continues to be the cornerstone of Kenya’s economic and industrial development, notably in terms of food production, revenue generation, and the provision of raw materials for industry.

“The government has prioritized agriculture as one of pillars of our economic recovery plan, alongside healthcare and MSMEs development among others,” he said

“As a government we are focused on increasing agricultural productivity which will eventually lead to increased supply and eventually lower food prices due to forces of supply and demand.”

The Deputy President added that the country’s dependence on imports has worsened as a result of the ongoing drought in the arid and semi-arid lands. The government is concerned because the annual production of staple foods like maize, beans, wheat, and rice has decreased, making the situation with regard to food worse.

Gachagua assured farmers in the nation that the Kenya Kwanza government would increase agricultural productivity by making sure that the costs of the production inputs are affordable.

“This therefore necessitates the need to ensure that factors of production are affordable to the farmers,” he added.

He assured farmers all around the country that they are aware of all the fertilizer needs for the protracted rainy season in 2023 and that they are in consultations to ensure they are providing qualified inputs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The government has commenced consultations with key actors and stakeholders to ensure quality, affordable and accessible fertilizer will be available to all farmers,” he stated.

Farmers have been urged to visit the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCBP) depots to get the subsidized fertilizer at a reduced cost.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, farmers can get a 50kg bag of listed fertilizers at various prices.

The Ministry further indicated that individual farmers will be entitled to a maximum of 100- 50Kg bags.

DAP fertilizer will be sold at Sh3,500, CAN Sh2,875, UREA Sh3,500, NPK Sh3,275, MOP Sh1775, Sulphate of Ammonia Sh2,220.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mwale city tycoon meets President Ruto in New York

In a statement on Thursday, MMTC said the President commended Mwale for investing in Kenya's economy and creating jobs for the youth.

39 mins ago

Kenya

Police holding Singapore National after Sh12mn heroin found on him

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Police are holding a Singaporean after four kilograms of heroin valued at Sh12 million was found on him. The...

55 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto joins Biden in rooting for an expanded Security Council as part of UN reforms

President Ruto noted that the current UNSC membership structure providing for five permanent members wielding veto power and 10 non-permanent members elected by regional...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Ruto discusses regional peace, food insecurity with US Secretary of State Blinken

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – President William Ruto on Wednesday met with the United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the sidelined of...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya to migrate to EAC biometric e-passport by Nov 30

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 22 – The government has reminded Kenyan passport holders to acquire the new East African Community (EAC) biometric e-passport by November...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Raila calls crisis ODM meeting to iron out differences over House Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has called for an urgent Parliamentary Group meeting next week to iron out thorny...

3 hours ago

JOBS

President Ruto seeks public participation in CASs posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has invited members of the public to give their views on the proposed establishment...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto calls for global efforts to enhance ICT infrastructure in developing countries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto has called for global efforts in enhancing Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) in developing countries. Speaking...

14 hours ago