President-Elect William Ruto, his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua and other Mt Kenya leaders during a church service in Kiambu on August 21, 2022.

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto: Mt Kenya has buried ethnic politics by taking me as their own

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21-President-Elect William Ruto has termed his victory and the aftermath of the presidential election as a true testament that Kenya has buried ethnic politics which dominated for decades.

During the first thanksgiving service in Githunguri, Kiambu County, Ruto pointed out that the support he got from the Mt Kenya region among others in the country shows that Kenya has matured beyond ethnic cocoons.

He stated that the Kiambu County which is regarded as the outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta’s political bastion defied all odds by supporting him as opposed to Raila Odinga-who was Kenyatta’s preferred successor.

“I appreciate that people of Mt Kenya have taken me as one of their sons. They have stood by me through thick and thin and buried ethnicity in the politics of Kenya. I am assuring you that I will not let you down,” Ruto said.

Ruto said that out of the 7,176,141 he garnered, the majority of the votes came from Kiambu County.

Despite the upheavals he has faced ever since his fallout with President Kenyatta in March 2018 when he shook hands with Odinga, he said he was grateful for being voted in.

“Some wonder why we started with Kiambu. It is because this is where we got majority of the votes as compared to other regions in the country,” he said when he attended a church service on Sunday, “This is our Jerusalem and people of Kiambu have made history that they have voted for me tremendously as compared to my home county in Uasin Gishu County.”

Mt Kenya counties which include Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Embu, Meru and Nakuru collectively gave Ruto nearly three million votes.

Odinga only secured 847,709 votes from Mt Kenya, which was an improvement as compared to previous elections.

“The people of Mt Kenya have changed the politics in our nation and you have occasioned a paradigm shift in the politics of our republic. And I promise I won’t let you down,” Ruto stated.

But even as he spoke, Odinga was preparing to file a petition on Monday to challenge the victory handed to the Deputy President.

Supreme Court-Raila’s only hope after 5 failed attempts
