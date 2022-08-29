Pre-trial conference on Presidential petition set for tomorrow, 11am

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The pre-trial conference on the Presidential petitions challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s win has been set for Tuesday, 11.00am.

Following the pre-trial, the hearing of the petition will commence with the ruling set to be delivered on September 5.

“Take notice that the pre-trial conference has been scheduled for 30th August 2022, at the Milimani Law Courts ceremonial hall at 1100hrs,” a notice from the judiciary stated.

Nine presidential petitions were lodged at the Supreme Court on Monday with eight of them seeking to overturn President-Elect William Ruto’s victory.

Ruto was declared the winner of the August 9 general election after sailing past the ‘50 per cent plus one’ constitutional threshold that requires a winner in a presidential election to garner 50 per cent of votes cast and an additional vote to avoid a runoff.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate garnered 7,176,141 (50.49 per cent) votes beating his closest challenger, Azimio’s Raila Odinga, who managed 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).

Ruto’s victory has however, been challenged at the Apex Court by Odinga and eight other petitioners who want the election nullified and a fresh election conducted in accordance with the law and Electoral Act.