Police seek more time to detain MP Didmus Barasa to finish probe on murder of opponent’s aide

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 15 – Police are seeking more time to detain Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa to complete investigation over an alleged murder accusation facing him.

This was after the legislator was arraigned at the Bungoma Law Courts over the fatal shooting of his opponent’s aide last week when the country went to polls appeared before the court virtually.

During the court proceeding, the prosecution asked for more time to allow more witnesses, including the National Youth Service and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials who were present at Chebukwabi Polling Station, to record statements.

“Prosecution led by ODPP Regional Head Western, Peter Kiprop, applied that the MP remains in custody to allow ODPP engage Witness Protection Agency (WPA) to protect witnesses who expressed fear to testify,” the office of the Director of Public Prosecution said Monday.

The detectives also need time to complete and present ballistic and postmortem reports.

The court will rule on this application on Tuesday, August 16.

According to a police report, the incident occurred when Brian Khaemba, who was seeking to unseat the legislator, went to the Chebukwabi polling station at around 6 pm to witness the counting of the votes on the fateful day.

The report indicated that after seeing Barasa at the polling station, he decided to leave after just a few minutes.

“Brian Khaemba decided to leave the station and headed to his car where Hon. Didmus Barasa followed him in the company of four men and ordered them not to allow him(Mr. Brian Khaemba) to leave the place but Mr Khaemba’s driver one Joshua Nasokho defied the order and ignited the vehicle,” the report stated.

The police report went on to state that Barasa allegedly withdrew a pistol and aimed at Khaemba’s aide namely Brian Olunga and shot him on the forehead where he profusely bled.”

It indicated that the aide was rushed to the Kimilili Sub-County hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. “Scene visited by the police accompanied by Scenes of Crime Personnel from Bungoma County, where the scene was processed and documented.”

However, the Kimilili MP who surrendered to police last Friday after three days on the run has since denied being involved in the shooting.

The legislator said after recording a statement that he also wants to know what killed the victim.

Barasa told journalists that he is cooperating with police as they investigate the matter.

“I went to Nairobi to get an anticipatory bail pending arrest but when I saw on TV the regional police commander asking me to surrender, I drove all the way to this place and I’m ready to cooperate with the police so that I also know what killed that young man,” Barasa said.