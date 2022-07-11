Connect with us

The Nairobi gubernatorial debate will be followed by a debate for presidential running mates which will be held on July 19, followed by the main Presidential Debate on July 26 ahead of the August 9 election

2022 ELECTIONS

Stage set for Sakaja-Igathe face-off at Nairobi Governor Debate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11– The much-awaited Nairobi gubernatorial debate is set to kick off at 5pm Monday at the Catholic University for Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Karen, Nairobi.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Candidate Johnson Sakaja, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya’s Polycarp Igathe and Independent Agnes Kagure were among eight candidates expected to attend.

The Capital City race has attracted nine candidates.

Other candidates include, Nancy Mwadime of Usawa Kwa Wote, Herman Grewal of Safina Party, Kenneth Nyamwamu of United Progressive Alliance, Cleophas Mutua Kiio of Ford Kenya Party and Esther Thairu (Independent).

Former journalist Denis Kodhe of Liberal Democratic Party declined to participate in the debate citing discrimination of the candidates based on their popularity.

“I strongly feel uncomfortable to participate in  a debate forum that is conducted in tiers and that categorizes candidates according to what is purported strength from uninformed findings in the name of  opinion polls,” he said in a letter addressed to organizers.

The debate organized jointly by the Media Owners of Kenya (MoA), Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) will close at 9.30pm.

“We are all set for the Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate. Tune in to the LIVE debates on your favorite station this Monday from 5PM,” the presidential debate secretariat tweeted on Sunday.

“We commit that the questions will be forwarded to the moderators who will select and endeavor to have as many questions as possible answered by the Nairobi Gubernatorial candidates during the debates.”

The gubernatorial debate will be held in two tiers.

The first tier will have gubernatorial candidates whose popularity ratings, based on three recent opinion polls, stand below 5 per cent. It will run from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm 

The second tier will have candidates who have polled above 5 percent in the same opinion surveys. It will go on air at 8:00pm and end at 9.30pm.

The Nairobi gubernatorial debate will be followed by a debate for presidential running mates which will be held on July 19, followed by the main Presidential Debate on July 26 ahead of the August 9 election.

