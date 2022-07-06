No matatus on Nairobi Expressway to curb accidents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, July 6 – No passenger vehicle with a capacity of over seven passengers will be allowed on the Nairobi Expressway in measures aimed at curbing road accidents.

The measures announced by the government Wednesday follows Monday night’s accident that came just a week after another one that claimed one life and injuries to passengers.

In both accidents, vehicles sped into the toll gate at Mlolongo entry smashing into others on the line before they rolled, in what has raised safety concerns on the Expressway that was commissioned last month for trials by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“These accidents have necessitated an investigation into the cause of these accidents and incidents, so that appropriate safety intervention can be developed to ensure that commercial passenger vehicles use the expressway safely,” said James Macharia, Cabinet Secretary for Transport.

Other measures include the construction of rumble strips to warn drivers to slow down as they approach the various toll gates on the new road.

The maximum speed limit on the road has also been set at 110 kilometers per hour, with fines of up to Sh100,000.

Macharia further announced that they had begun the enforcement of speed limits calling on motorists to adhere to the stipulated speed limits.

He added that the maximum speed limit on all public roads in Kenya is 110km/h.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In this regard, we have, in collaboration with the Inspector General of Police, installed speed cameras to enhance the enforcement of speed limits. Further, the traffic police will henceforth be stationed at various locations along the expressway, including toll stations.” Macharia said.

The Transport CS warned that any person who contravenes road traffic rules will be liable to a fine of up to 100,000.

Macharia said that the Ministry of Transport continues to monitor operations on the Nairobi Expressway and will make necessary changes and improvements to enhance the experience of road users.