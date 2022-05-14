Mombasa Road set for Sh9bn facelift

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14-The government has announced plans to rehabilitate the old Mombasa road at a cost of Sh9 billion.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the road upgrade would also incorporate a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) line to help ease transport congestion.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Nairobi Expressway for trials on Saturday, Macharia said so far, 11,000 vehicles had been registered to use the expressway, in an exercise undertaken by Moja Expressway, the company managing the new road.

“The expressway is going to help decongest the city, we are excited to launch it this morning,” he said.

The expressway starts from Mlolongo passing through JKIA and Nairobi’s CBD to the James Gichuru junction along Waiyaki Way.

Motorists using the road will be required to move at a speed of 80km/h.

Taking U-turns and reversals is prohibited on the expressway, with motorists who miss the planned exit required to proceed to the next toll station to leave.

Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation will operate the road for 27 years to recoup the money through toll fees.