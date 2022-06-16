Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Unloading China-donated COVID-19 vaccines at an airport in Nairobi, Kenya, September 18, 2021. /Xinhua

Top stories

China vows to work with Kenya to defend interests of developing countries

Published

China is ready to work with Kenya to practice multilateralism and safeguard common interests of developing countries, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday. 

In a phone conversation with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo, Wang said some countries are practicing unilateralism and hegemony in the name of multilateralism and democracy, and undermining existing mechanisms and the international order. 

Describing Kenya as a major African country with significant influence, he said it has always played a constructive role in the international arena. China stands ready to make joint efforts with Kenya to uphold the basic norms governing international relations, he said. 

Omamo said Kenya believes that the international community should strengthen solidarity and cooperation, especially in helping developing countries overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible and promote economic recovery.

Wang noted that Kenya is China’s comprehensive strategic and cooperative partner, adding that bilateral relations have entered the best period in history. 

China appreciates Kenya’s strong support on issues concerning China’s core interests and is ready to work with Kenya to speed up the implementation of the outcomes of the eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), he said. 

Wang called on Kenya to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions, projects and personnel in the African country. 

At the eighth Ministerial Conference of the FOCAC held in November last year, China pledged to provide an additional one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa, carry out 10 projects on poverty alleviation and agriculture for Africa, and conduct more cooperation programs with Africa in various areas. 

Wang also said the Chinese side looks forward to Kenya’s participation in the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by China.

Unloading China-donated COVID-19 vaccines at an airport in Nairobi, Kenya, September 18, 2021. /Xinhua

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Xi, Putin hold phone talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During their conversation, Xi noted that since the beginning...

12 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Appeal Court overturns Mrima’s decision restraining JSC from hiring 26 new judges

In the judgement issued on Thursday, the three judges noted that the situation could still be remedied in the event the twenty-six judges are...

32 mins ago

Kenya

DCI looking for gang over murder of 2 MPESA agents in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, June 16-Detectives in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for a man believed to be part of a gang that orchestrated a robbery...

34 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

City Manager defends move to ban political rallies within Kisumu CBD

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga said the decision was taken to safeguard the interests of businessmen operating within the CBD.

1 hour ago

August Elections

Atwoli claims Ruto allies behind fuel price hike

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16 – Central Organization Trade Union (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli now claims that a syndicate of cartels organized by Deputy...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mandago dismisses militia training claims

Governor Mandago said the officers had undergone training meant to enhance their service delivery to the citizens and were not being trained as a militia to...

2 hours ago

County News

Nakuru Assembly approves legislation to curb land disputes, illegal allotments

According to Lands, Housing and Physical Planning Committee Chairperson Stephen Ng’ethe the proposed statute has been crafted to resolve perennial land-related conflicts in the County.

2 hours ago

Kenya

PSVs to raise fares after fuel price increase – Kimutai

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – Public Service Vehicles (PSV) are set to increase their fares following the increase in fuel prices announced by the...

2 hours ago