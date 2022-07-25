Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mike Kuria was appointed as CUE CEO by CS Magoha for a 5-year term. /COURTESY

Kenya

Magoha appoints Mike Kuria as Commission for University Education CEO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has appointed Mike Kuria as the new Chief Executive Office (CEO) of the Commission for University Education (CUE).

Kuria will be replacing Mwenda Ntarangwi whose contract will come to an end on September 4 and will serve in the post for a five-year term.

“His continued excellence in quality assurance earned him a position as the first Secretary General of the East African Quality Assurance Network (EAQAN) in 2012 charged with the coordination of an initiative to develop the East African Community (EAC) regional quality assurance system for higher education, in partnership with DAAD’s Nairobi office, the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), the German Academic Exchange Services (DAAD), and the German Rectors Conference (HRK),” A statement signed by CUE Chairman Chacha Nyaigotti said.

According to Nyaigotti, the post attracted forty-nine candidates fifteen of whom were shortlisted for final interviews.

“Having been recruited as the Deputy Executive Secretary of IUCEA where he spearheaded multiple projects to support higher education, Kuria brings the commission experience of working closely with vice chancellors and regulatory authorities in the East African region,” he stated.

He described Kuria as a multi-skilled and versatile leader and academic with extensive experience and expertise in quality assurance in higher education in Kenya and beyond.

“The Commission for University Education is pleased to welcome Prof. Kuria as the new CEO to continue with its important mandate of regulating and overseeing university education in the country and contributing to university education initiatives in the region and beyond.” Nyaigotti said.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

NCCK urges DCI, IEBC to embrace dialogue to resolve outstanding issues

NAIROBI KENYA, July 25 – National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Directorate...

37 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Panama-based IEBC contractor arrested at JKIA works as Smartmatic’s deployment chief: data

Joel Gustavo Rodriguez' LinkedIn profile identified him as the Global Service Deployment Manager placing him at the core of Smartmatic operations, discounting reports by...

2 hours ago

Kenya

NTSA suspends Modern Coast Bus Operations after Tharaka Nithi accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended all Modern Coast Bus operations following the Tharaka Nithi accident...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

I will not sleep until Sonko is on the ballot – Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to ensure that Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his deputy Ali Mbogo...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila, Karua condole with families who lost loved ones in Tharaka Nithi accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have condoled with...

3 hours ago

August Elections

DP Ruto urges Raila to reconsider decision to skip presidential debate

NANDI HILLS, Kenya, Jul 25 – Deputy President William Ruto is now urging his main competitor Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja –...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Presidential debate to go on as Raila holds Town Hall meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The 2022 Presidential Debate Secretariat has confirmed that the debate slated for Tuesday will go on as scheduled despite...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Young Wiper Democrats SG Birundu urges youth to bargain for better positions

KISII, Kenya, Jul 25 – Young Wiper Democrats Secretary General Nixon Birundu has called on the youth to bargain for better positions within political...

4 hours ago