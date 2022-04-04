Kileleshwa residents invite area MCA aspirants to explain their manifestos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4- Kileleshwa residents have invited those seeking to represent the ward at the Nairobi County Assembly to explain their manifestos.

Through their association leader Sam Mwaura, the resident will convene at the Kileleshwa covenant community church on saturday April 9th, 2022.

According to the invite seen by Capital FM News, the meeting will start from 9 am to 12 pm.

“The purpose of the meeting is to give the opportunity for the community to meet the aspirants and for you to introduce yourself and explain what you plan to do for Kileleshwa if elected,” reads the invite.

Mwaura stated that each aspirant will be limited to 10 minutes to do his/her presentation, since they are expecting several aspirants.

The residents also want the aspirants to explain how they intend to fight corruption, as well as their understanding of the national values and principles as set out in Article 10 of the Constitution.

In addition, they will also hold a question and answer session.