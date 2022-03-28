Mbadi quits Homa Bay gubernatorial race, gives way to Wanga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 — National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi has dropped out of the Homa Bay gubernatorial race paving way for the ODM party’s presumed favorite Gladys Wanga.

Mbadi, in a statement issued on Monday, said his decision was a compromise as he yielded to ODM’s national interests and those of Raila Odinga, the party’s presidential flagbearer in the August 9 General Election.

“In the interest of these, I have today withdrawn my bid from the Homabay County gubernatorial race. I will therefore henceforth place more effort in the Azimio presidential bid and the nationwide bid to have ODM secure as many seats as possible,” said Mbadi.

Mbadi did not mention whether he will defend his Suba South MP seat in the August 9th polls.

“I must say this has definitely been one of the most difficult decisions that I have had to make in the recent past. I therefore thank all my supporters and even those who were yet to support my bid for this far we’ve walked,” the ODM party chairman stated.

A latest opinion poll has put former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero ahead in the Homa Bay Gubernatorial race at 44.1 percent.

According to the study by Mizani Africa, Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga trails Kidero at 21.6 per cent with former Kasipul Kabondo MP Oyugi Magwanga listed third with 15.3 per cent.

A similar poll released on December 17, 2021, had predicted that Homabay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga would beat former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mbadi’s statement suggested he could be eyeing to an appointment in government should Odinga win the election.

“What has however made it doable is my unquestioned commitment to the ODM national agenda, quest for the national growth and stability and of course my unwavering support to the RT Hon. Raila Odinga’s presidential bid,” Mbadi noted.

Odinga is facing the biggest headache to ensure that the party ticket is given to one contender as he ensures he will not lose the support of the losers in the party primaries.

Sources claim that talks are ongoing to give Wanga a direct ticket.

Those interested in the party’s ticket include Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, and former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga.

Others include former County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe, Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori, businessmen Louis Oginga and Jared Kiasa.

With leaders in the region split on who between the candidates to support for the gubernatorial, it is already evident that indeed the divisions lie deep within ODM when it comes to party primaries.

In Nyanza region the Odinga-led party wields significant influence with aspirants in the party engaged in cut-throat competition to win the party ticket.

In past general elections, any aspirant in the six elective seat who clinches ODM ticket was almost guaranteed victory in the polls.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In 2013 and 2017, all eight MPs, woman representative, senator and governor were elected on the party ticket.