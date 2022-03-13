x
IMLU Executive Director Peter Kiama/FILE/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

IMLU roots for localized approaches to deal with criminals, spare citizens collective punishment

The Independent Medico Legal Unit (IMLU) has urged the government to adopt localized approaches in dealing with security matters in order to spare innocent people collective punishment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — The Independent Medico Legal Unit (IMLU) has urged the government to adopt localized approaches in dealing with security matters, including concerns of rogue boda boda operators, in order to spare innocent people collective punishment.

IMLU made the appeal in a statement released on Sunday.

“As the government goes back to the drawing board on how to deal firmly and resolutely with the criminality and disregard of the rule of law in this sector, we would like to remind the National and County governments that security and safety issues are local,” IMLU Executive Director Peter Kiama said.

“One size does not fit all in looking for solutions to security and safety across the 47 counties,” he added.

More to follow...

