Will there a be second earthquake as Kenya Kwanza, Azimio tour Western Kenya?

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12-The battle zone for votes ahead of the August polls has continued to gain momentum with Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Azimio la Umoja movement pitching camp in Western region on Satuday.

Deputy President William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) will take their bottom up and pesa mfukoni campaigns to Kakamega county as Azimio la Umoja Mashinani pitch camp at Busia county.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance will first tour Mumias East in Munganga then proceed to Navakholo and finally hold a mega rally at Amalemba Grounds.

Mudavadi promised Kenyans a second earthquake as it is expected that key leaders will defect and join their movement.

“The 2nd Earthquake. Tukutane Amalemba. The People Shall Decide!”he tweeted.

On the other hand, Odinga’s brigade will be led by ODM deputy party leaders Hassan Joho(Mombasa Governor) and Wycliffe Oparanya(Kakamega Governor) in Busia.

This is even as Odinga who is on ten day break from political campaigns culminates his break and is expected in the country come Sunday.