Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto when he joined forces with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi on January 23, 2022 when they formed the Kenya Kwanza initiative to take on ODM leader Raila Odinga in the August elections. /MOSES MUOKI.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Will there a be second earthquake as Kenya Kwanza, Azimio tour Western Kenya?

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12-The battle zone for votes ahead of the August polls has continued to gain momentum with Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Azimio la Umoja movement pitching camp in Western region on Satuday.

Deputy President William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) will take their bottom up and pesa mfukoni campaigns to Kakamega county as Azimio la Umoja Mashinani pitch camp at Busia county.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance will first tour Mumias East in Munganga then proceed to Navakholo and finally hold a mega rally at Amalemba Grounds.

Mudavadi promised Kenyans a second earthquake as it is expected that key leaders will defect and join their movement.

“The 2nd Earthquake. Tukutane Amalemba. The People Shall Decide!”he tweeted.

On the other hand, Odinga’s brigade will be led by ODM deputy party leaders Hassan Joho(Mombasa Governor) and Wycliffe Oparanya(Kakamega Governor) in Busia.

This is even as Odinga who is on ten day break from political campaigns culminates his break and is expected in the country come Sunday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

HESBON OWILLA: If Raila is a project, then he is the people’s project

It is now becoming increasingly embarrassing to watch the campaign trail. I mean, is it that these politicians on the campaign trails are easily...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Uhuru is Azimio’s patron: Kenya Kwanza on why voters must reject Raila

BUSIA, Kenya, Feb 7 – Leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza have urged western Kenya residents to reject Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga come...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi decries ‘theft’ of Kenya Kwanza campaign phrase

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has claimed they newly unveiled political formation comprising Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, Musalia...

January 30, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

ANC labels OKA a holding ground for Raila’s Azimio Movement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — The Amani National Congress (ANC) has branded the One Kenya Alliance which it ditched on January 23 as a...

January 30, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Sour grapes won’t bring back OKA: Kabatesi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — The Amani National Congress (ANC) has dismissed critics labeling its leader Musalia Mudavadi as a traitor saying the party...

January 30, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza loyalists urge voters in Kirinyaga to reject ‘Project Raila’

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Jan 29 — Leaders allied to UDA, ANC and Ford-Kenya have urged voters to reject candidates imposed on them ahead of August General...

January 29, 2022

Fifth Estate

By joining Ruto, Mudavadi has proved to us he stands for nothing

The excitement on the political front is palpable, especially after the ‘earthquake’ that blew off OKA and left  Gideon Moi and Kalonzo Musyoka shell...

January 27, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio will stall like other Jubilee projects: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession plan labeling Raila Odinga, his apparent...

January 26, 2022