Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto held a mega rally in Eldoret on January 8, 2022.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto’s plan to create Sh29bn CDF education kitty if elected President

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Deputy President William Ruto says if elected President his administration will set aside a Sh29 billion education kitty for all the 290 constituencies.

Ruto who spoke in Migori County while in a tour of one of the schools in the region in Isebania noted that every Constituency will be given Sh100 million which will be placed at the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

He said the funds will be crucial in the running and management of schools in the country.

“Building of schools, bursary and other developmental matters pertaining to the welfare of schools will be covered by these funds,” he said.

He committed that gradually, the amount will be increased in subsequent years with the sole aim of improving the quality of education in the country.

“Our schools need to have good infrastructure and equipment and that will be my agenda,” he said.

Earlier, Ruto who attended a Church service at Isebania Parish promised congregants that he will help in re-building a new Church.

In his vote searching tours in the country, Ruto continues to make grand promises to Kenyans as he tries to solidify his support base.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto has previously promised of setting aside a Sh100 billion to create employment for the youth.

Ruto was scheduled to hold rallies in the towns of Getonganya, Kehancha, Nyamotambe, Nyabikongori and Wangirabose in Kuria West where he is on a charm offensive to popularize his 2022 presidential bid.

Ruto last toured Nyanza region in November, 2021 where his tour of Kisumu County was disrupted after his motorcade was stoned by rowdy youths.

Nyanza region is the backyard and stronghold of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Ruto is keen on winning the support of some electorate in the region.

In October 2021, United Democratic Alliance, (UDA) supporters launched inaugural campaigns to market Ruto’s presidential bid in Nyanza.

The team is led by Kisumu county branch UDA chair John Odenyo and convened under the umbrella of Lakefront movement in support for Ruto’s presidential bid.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto back to Nyanza in charm offensive to popularize presidential bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Deputy President William Ruto is back to Nyanza region in Migori County to popularise his presidential bid and his...

3 hours ago

Top stories

NCIC summons Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks he made at Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is now a wanted man over remarks he made on Saturday at a rally in...

15 hours ago

County News

DPP Haji orders probe on Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks in Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigations into the ethnic utterances bordering on hate speech...

17 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Hatupangwingwi, UDA leaders say on their support to DP Ruto

ELDORET, Kenya Jan 8 – Leaders allied to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party have declared that no amount of threats and intimidation will stop...

21 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PICTURES: DP Ruto shakes Eldoret with mega rally

Here are pictures of Deputy President William Ruto’s mega rally in Eldoret on January 8, 2022.

21 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Senator Malala urges youth to support DP Ruto, roots for a UDA-ANC alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8- Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has urged the youth to support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid saying he has high...

22 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto hosts mega rally in Eldoret attended by thousands

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Deputy President William Ruto hosted a mega rally in Eldoret on Saturday, where he vowed to continue popularising his...

22 hours ago

Top stories

DP Ruto urges Western Kenya to stand with him in August election

BUNGOMA, Kenya Jan 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged western Kenya residents to support his presidential bid. Ruto said he was committed...

2 days ago