Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
London Distillers Tycoon Mohan Galot in court on July 21, 2021 when he was charged with Sh2.1 billion tax evasion.

business

London Distillers tycoon Mohan Galot charged with Sh2.1bn tax evasion

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 21 – London Distillers Kenya Limited Director Mohan Galot was arraigned at Milimani Law Courts o Wednesday over Sh2.1 billion tax evasion.

Galot was arraigned before Magistrate Martha Mutuku, facing a total of 18 counts among them failure to pay taxes contrary to Section 95 as read with section 104(1) of the Tax Procedures Act, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to all the counts before he was granted a cash bail of 1 million shillings. The case will be mentioned on August 9.

In the first count, Galot together with the company London Distillers Kenya Limited are alleged that between January 2016 and 31st December 2016 unlawfully omitted the excise Duty returns for the year 2016 production volumes totalling to 164, 539 litres of ready to drinks and 2,902,662 of spirit which ought to have been declared to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) as required by the Excise Duty Act 23 of 2015 laws of Kenya.

The charge sheet outlines the second charge of omitting from tax returns production volumes and sales amounts contrary to section 97 (a) as read with section 104 (3) of the Tax Procedures Act, 2015.

An investigation into London Distillers (K) Limited found that the firm and its director devised a scheme to evade taxes, including Excise duty on locally manufactured spirits, VAT and Corporation taxes.

Investigations revealed that the taxpayer engaged in a scheme of gross underreporting of production and sales volumes and purchase of packaging materials through associated firms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya Editors Guild to launch Hillary Ngw’eno prize to honour the veteran journalist

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21- The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) has announced plans to launch an annual Hillary Boniface Ngw’eno prize for journalists to honour...

24 mins ago

Headlines

Ex-administrator proposes security directorate to protect poll agency

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21 – Former Public Service Commissioner (PSC) Salim Ndemo who is eyeing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner post...

27 mins ago

County News

Judiciary to deploy 8 judges to newly established land courts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 –Eight judges are set for deployment to newly established Environment and Land Courts across the country as the judiciary strives...

44 mins ago

World

Flood-battered Germany approves major relief package

Berlin (AFP), Jul 21 – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet approved a huge emergency aid package Wednesday for flood-stricken regions of Germany and said billions...

2 hours ago

World

France launches vaccine pass for cultural venues

The so-called “health pass” will be required for all events or places with more than 50 people, before being extended to restaurants, cafes and...

2 hours ago

World

Pandemic and politics leaves Hong Kong’s poor languishing

Hong Kong (AFP), Jul 21 – Squeezed into a tiny temporary apartment, Rainbow and her family struggle to make ends meet in Hong Kong,...

2 hours ago

World

Russia unveils stealth fighter jet to compete with F-35s

Zhukovsky (Russia) (AFP), Jul 21 – Russia on Tuesday unveiled its new Sukhoi stealth fighter jet designed to compete with the US F-35 and...

2 hours ago

World

Up to two-thirds of Indians have Covid antibodies: study

New Delhi (AFP), Jul 21 – Up to two-thirds of India’s population may have been infected with Covid-19, a government study suggested on Tuesday....

2 hours ago