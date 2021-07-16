Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya experienced the third wave of COVID in February 2021 to May 2021./FILE.

Corona Virus

Kenya records 8 COVID-19 deaths and 692 infections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16-Kenya posted 692 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday,  that were detected from a sample size of 6,883 raising the total caseload in the country to 191, 712.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 10.1 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,108 patients were admitted to various hospitals across the country, including 124 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Kagwe further announced the death of 8 patients who succumbed to the virus, pushing fatalities so far to 3,754.

123 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease, bringing total recoveries since the first case was recorded in March last year to 180, 543.

By July 16, over 1.6 million people have so far been vaccinated among them 572,361 who have received their second jab, according to the Health Ministry.

Kenya is set to receive 1.76 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the United States government, officials said.

Chairman of the COVID-19 vaccine Deployment Taskforce Willis Akhwale confirmed Wednesday that talks with the United States administration are at an advanced stage for the delivery of the doses.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“So, we are moving from the period when we have been experiencing scarcity to when we should have adequate doses,” he said on Wednesday during an interview on KTN News.

US President Joe Biden had in June committed to donating the Pfizer vaccine to countries which are experiencing shortages in a bid to resolve the inequalities that have been witnessed in the distribution of vaccines globally.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is announcing the distribution list for 55 million of the 80 million doses of America’s own vaccine supply President Biden has pledged to allocate by the end of June in service of ending the pandemic globally,” it said in a statement that went on to explain that “approximately 14 million – or 25% of these 55 million vaccines – will be shared with regional priorities and other recipients, such as: Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, other CARICOM countries, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia.”

Akhwale noted that the arrival of the Pfizer doses would be pivotal in the ongoing vaccination exercise in the country.

“I think this is important so that all the countries around the globe can be at the same level in terms of vaccination coverage,” he said.

He pointed out that another 271,000 doses of Pfizer will be delivered through the COVAX facility as the country seeks to address the vaccine shortage.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had in June announced an ambitious plan to vaccinate 10 million people by December 2021 and 26 million by the end of 2022.

He also revealed that the government had ordered 13 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by August this year.

But even as the country is set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine doses, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines by different manufacturers for the first and second doses.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Monday said that there was a lack of data about the impact of the process and called it a “dangerous trend”.

Most vaccines currently in use, including those of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, University of Oxford-AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech as well as the Russian Sputnik V, are all required to be administered in two doses with the prescribed intervals between the shots differing for each vaccine.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Ruto: We don’t need constitutional amendments for a peaceful election

MURANG’A Kenya July 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has said this week’s mini polls in Kiambu County have signalled that Kenya does not...

2 hours ago

World

China pledges another $3bn in Covid-19 aid to developing countries

Beijing (AFP), Jul 16 – China’s President Xi Jinping on Friday promised $3 billion in aid to developing countries to fight Covid-19 at an...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

US shipping 25 million Covid vaccine doses to Africa: officials

Washington (AFP), Jul 16 – The United States announced Friday it is shipping 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Africa, starting with Burkina Faso,...

4 hours ago

Africa

Chinese COVID-19 vaccines purchased by Namibia expected on Saturday: minister

WINDHOEK, July 16 – A batch of 250,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine bought by the Namibian government from China are expected to arrive...

4 hours ago

Kenya

WhatsApp blocks 2 million Indian users over messaging violations

New Delhi (AFP), Jul 16 – WhatsApp blocked more than two million users in India in just one month for violating its rules, the...

5 hours ago

World

Floods leave at least 126 dead in Europe

Schuld (Germany) (AFP), Jul 16 – The death toll from devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 126 on Friday, most in western...

5 hours ago

Kenya

UNICEF urges Kenya govt to employ additional measures to protect children after man confessed to killing 12

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16-The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has called upon the Kenyan government to employ additional measures aimed at protecting...

5 hours ago

World

S.African township becomes ‘racial’ flashpoint in Rainbow Nation

Durban (South Africa) (AFP), Jul 16 – Armed residents kept warm by the fire while guarding a roadblock outside a township that has become...

6 hours ago