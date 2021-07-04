KCSE candidates who missed preferred degrees given until Monday to revise choices

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 4 – More than 43,000 KCSE 2020 candidates who scored university entry grades but missed their preferred degree courses have until Monday to revise their degree courses.

Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) CEO Agnes Mercy Wahome, in a statement sent to newsrooms, said nearly 23,000 of the affected candidates had already submitted their applications even as she appealed for those who did not merit their initial choices to revise the courses ahead of the deadline.

“We appeal to those who did not merit their initial choices due to competition and have not yet revised their choices to do so before the Monday deadline, The application system is scheduled to close on Monday, July 5 2021 at 3 pm,” she said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

The KUCCPS CEO said the agency had made a lot of effort to reach out to the students through messages, email and phone calls directly and through the principals of their former schools.

“While many responded to the calls and applied, some indicated that they had opted to join university under self-sponsorship. Others said they were planning to enroll at Strathmore and USIU, which do not take part in the KUCCPS student placement process, while others were seeking study opportunities abroad.”

Wahome also raised concern that in In some regions, many candidates qualified for university but failed to apply due to a notion that completing Form Four was the end of education.

She appealed to leaders in Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo, Turkana, Marsabit, West Pokot, Lamu, and Kilifi counties to encourage and mobilize their young people who have qualified for admission to universities and colleges to apply.

In the 2020 KCSE examination, 142,540 Kenyan citizens obtained the minimum university entry grade of C plus or above and qualified for government sponsorship to university.

At the end of the first revision on June 11, out of the 142,540 candidates who qualified for degree courses, 131,833 (92.5 percent) had applied for their preferred courses in universities and TVET colleges.

The online application system was reopened on June 22, 2021 to give time to those who had missed their degree choices or did not submit applications.