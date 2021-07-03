COVID-19 positivity rate declines to 6.5pc from 8.1pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 3 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate declined from 8.1 per cent reported on Friday to 6.5 per cent on Saturday with 531 more people testing positive for the disease out of a sample size of 8,154.

The Ministry of Health also reported 20 more deaths all being deaths which occurred on diverse dates in the months of June and July.

The fatality toll stood at 3,671.

The health ministry further noted that 276 more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease including 151 who were on home-based care. The recovery toll stood at 126, 956.

The number of patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide was reported at 1,144 while another 5,785 were said to be under home-based isolation.

The ministry said 124 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 39 of whom were on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. 34 patients are under observation.

A total of 1,468,908 people had been vaccinated against the virus countrywide as of Saturday with the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first being 44.6 per cent.

“Of these, total first doses are 1,016,190 while second doses are 452,718. The 4 uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 44.6 per cent with the majority being males at 55 per cent while females are at 45 per cent. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 1.74 per cent,” MoH said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another 152 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen with 137 of them in general wards and 15 in High Dependency Units (HDU).