ODM scraps party membership fees to woo supporters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30-The Orange Democratic (ODM) party has scrapped membership fees for three months in a new strategy to woo supporters.
ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna urged those seeking to join the party to take advantage of the three-month window running from July to September, as they will not be required to pay anything.
Sifuna said the prevailing economic conditions brought by the COVID pandemic are part of the reasons for the scrapping of the fees.
“In light of this, the Party Leader Raila Odinga has directed my office to waive the membership fee for anyone wishing to join our party in the next three months beginning July 1, 2021,” stated Sifuna.
He noted that it’s also necessary for supporters to enlist as members so as to take part in the upcoming party’s grassroots elections and nominations exercise.
Various Political Parties have also embarked on the mass registration exercise in a bid to boost their membership ahead of the General Elections slated for August next year.
The United Democratic Alliance party associated with Deputy President William Ruto in April this year launched a popularization drive countrywide, to give the party a head start in the next year’s elections.
UDA regional coordinators are leading the registration drives from across all the 47 counties.