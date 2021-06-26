Connect with us

An AGRA delegation led by former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn told President Uhuru Kenyatta that Nairobi was picked due to the efforts made by the government to address nutrition and food security in the country/PSCU

Nairobi picked to host AGRA Summit in September

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Kenya’s capital city Nairobi has been picked to host Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa Summit (AGRA) in September.

The forum slated to commence on September 7 to and end on September 10, will be graced by 500 in-person participants and another 10,000 attendees joining virtually from more than 150 countries.

An AGRA delegation led by former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn, according to a statement shared to newsrooms, told President Uhuru Kenyatta that Nairobi was picked due to the efforts made by the government to address nutrition and food security in the country.

“The team informed the President that AGRA had settled on Nairobi to host the Summit because of strides made by Kenya on the nutrition & food security pillar of the Big Four Agenda,” the statement shared by the Press Office at State House indicated.

The agricultural sector has remained a key priority to the government and was allocated Sh60 billion in the new financial year.

The AGRA delegation, which also comprised its President Agnes Kalibata said the September summit will grant Kenya an opportunity to showcase its successes to the global community.

AGRA summit has been known to convene players in the agriculture sectors to share lessons that are geared towards moving agriculture in Africa forward.

The 2021 summit will explore the pathways and actions needed to accelerate food recovery and food system transformation.

The systems are not to impact the environment negatively, and food systems that create sustainable, dignified jobs, and shared prosperity for Africa.

