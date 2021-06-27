Lovers aged 24 and 21 linked to kidnapping of Kamukunji-based trader arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Key suspects behind the kidnapping and torture of Hafsa Mohamed Lukman, a Kamukunji based businesswoman, were on Sunday arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a special operation conducted by the agency’s intelligence bureau.

In a series of tweets, DCI said Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, backed up by their Special Service Unit counterparts, picked Jackson Njogu aged 24 and Hafsa Abdi, 21, at the crack of dawn. The two, lovers, were named as masterminds of the kidnapping of Hafsa.

They were arrested as they were sleeping at Crystal view lodge in Kinangop area.

The two had managed to siphon a total of Sh650,000 from the victim’s bank accounts while she was in captivity.

They then escaped to Kinangop and acquired a bar, which they were operating.

“This morning was not their lucky day though. They were smoked out of room number 8 at Crystal view lodge, where they had imagined that our hawk-eyed detectives would never find them,” DCI said.

“DCI detectives shall spare no efforts in ensuring that every kidnapper who takes hostage innocent victims leaving their families in anguish is arrested and made to account for their actions.”

The 23-year-old woman was rescued by detectives on June 20. They found her hidden in a water tank in Nairobi’s Matopeni estate.

Hafsa, who was last seen at her clothing shop in Kamukunji, was kidnapped by a criminal gang that demanded a ransom of Sh5 million for her freedom.

A video of a tortured Hafsa went viral on social media where Kenyans called on relevant authorities to rescue her and bring her kidnappers to book.

“Hafsa, who appeared tortured, begged her family to meet the demands of her tormentors, for her life to be spared. Following an elaborate operation conducted by detectives from Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and the Special Service Unit, Hafsa was rescued today morning,” the DCI said, “The badly shaken woman, who had visible bruises on her face and hands, was immediately rushed to hospital for medical attention.”

Cases of kidnapping have been on the increase lately, with some ending in murder.

DCI warned of stern action against kidnappers.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is issuing a stern warning to any persons harboring the intention of committing such a heinous crime, that no efforts shall be spared in their pursuit,” DCI stated.