Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Capital Health

Kenya records 17 new COVID deaths and 624 cases

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths which were late death reports from facility record audits raising fatalities to 3,362, on a day the government announced it had set aside Sh14.3 billion for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccines in its 2021-2022 financial budget.
Overall,  National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said Sh121. 1 billion has been allocated for the Health sector including Sh. 8.8 billion for National Emergency and Response projects.
“14.3 billion is earmarked for the purchase of Covid vaccines. It will facilitate the ongoing vaccination of Kenyans and create herd immunity against COVID-19 to allow resumption of full economic activities,” Yatani said as he presented the budget in the National Assembly.
A new COVID-19 update by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe issued Thursday shows that 991  patients were admitted to various health facilities across the country among them 111 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Kagwe further said that 624 people had tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 6,728 raising the total caseload to 174, 285.
The country’s positivity rate stood at 9.3 percent by June 10.
At the same time, 313 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease including 258 from Home Based Care and 55 from health facilities raising recoveries to 119,246.
By June 10, over 1 million Kenyans had been vaccinated including 76,807 who have received their second jab.

