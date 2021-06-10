Capital Health
Kenya records 17 new COVID deaths and 624 cases
NAIROBI, Kenya June 10 – The government has set aside Sh310.7 billion for ongoing infrastructural projects by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration as he cements...
Headlines
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10- Devolution has received a major boost after the National Treasury increased the resources located to County Governments by Sh56.6 billion....
Headlines
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Treasury Cabinet secretary Ukur Yattani has set aside Sh202.8 billion to support several programs in the education sector so...
business
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10-The National Treasury has allocated Sh13.9 billion for the affordable housing project for the financial year 2021/2022. Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani...
Headlines
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The National Treasury on Thursday allocated a whooping Sh294.5 billion to the country’s security agencies, in the budget estimates...
Headlines
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 –The government has re-introduced a 20 percent tax on all winnings, in what is likely to deal a blow to...
business
NAIROBI, Kenya June 10 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani walked into the National Assembly Thursday afternoon to read a budget that many analysts...
Headlines
NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10 – Kenya’s Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has assured that the country’s debt is sustainable, following concerns of massive borrowing....