Kalembe's remains were picked at Nairobi’s Lee funeral home at 5am/COURTESY

County News

Kalembe Ndile’s remains in Kibwezi for final send off

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Kalembe Ndile, former Kibwezi legislator who died on May 30, was set to be laid to rest later on Friday at his ancestral home in Mbui Nzau, in Makueni County.

Kalembe’s remains were picked at Nairobi’s Lee funeral home at 5am.

Funeral mass was expected to start at 10am with President Uhuru Kenyatta among those expected to grace the burial event.

Kalembe died at a Nairobi Hospital, according to a close family member.

His family said he died from liver-related complications.

“He was discharged from hospital two weeks ago, but his health deteriorated later and he was taken back to hospital. He has passed on,” his brother Sam Ndile said.

Kalembe served as an Assistant Minister in the administration of former President Mwai Kibaki and will be remembered for his fiery yet humorous statements and attacks on fellow politicians.

His last public statement was a month ago when he addressed a press conference on various local political issues.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, former Prime Minister Rail Odinga, party leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (Amani) mourned him as a charismatic leader.

“It is unfortunate that death has taken from us the Hon Kalembe Ndile in his prime. He was a lively politician who loved and worked with everyone, and always held the interests of the country at heart,” the President said.

“He was a master of equal justice who set an incredible example of service to all. He will best be remembered for his modesty, insights, and independent voice and fighting for the rights of the underprivileged,” Ruto added.

