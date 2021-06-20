Five people killed in Isiolo by bandits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 20 – Five people were on Sunday killed in Madowale in Merti Sub-County in the Isiolo-Wajir border following an attack by armed bandits.

Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi confirmed the dawn attack that was linked to a dispute over pasture and water.

“They came to the Manyatta and found people asleep and started attacking them. Until we do further investigation is when we will know what their real motive was,” he said.

Shambi said that police had launched a manhunt for the bandits even as he appealed for calm in the troubled region.

“The communities should simply follow the laid down procedures for sharing these resources so that we do not lose lives,” he said.

The incident comes barely a week after six herders were killed in the same region in a confrontation between Turkana and Samburu herdsmen.

The region has over the years remained a hotbed of insecurity mostly blamed on cattle rustling with the government forced to deploy a heavy contingent of security personnel in to maintain peace.