Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud.

World

Wajir County Secretary Defends Governor Mohamud in impeachment trial

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- Wajir County Acting Secretary Abdullahi Hassan Maalim on Thursday defended Governor Mohamed Mohamud against allegations of abuse of office and others that led to his impeachment, saying they are far-fetched.

Governor Mohamud was impeached on April 27 in a vote supported by 37 MCAs against 10. His impeachment hearings kicked off in the Senate Wednesday when he defended himself, terming the move a witch-hunt.

Grounds cited by the MCAs included gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, poor service delivery and gross misconduct.

Maalim told the 11-member Senate Committee probing the impeachment of Governor Mohamud, that the County Chief has been doing everything to improve county service delivery.

He refuted claims that the Governor had reshuffled his finance CECs several times to run away from accountability as alleged by the MCAs.

“There are no restrictions on the number of reassignments the governor can do and therefore, I see no problem in that. As the head of Public Service, we give advice and if he feels in his own wisdom that the reshuffles will improve service delivery as per Article 175 (B) of the Constitution of Kenya, the governor has the mandate to expressly do so,” Maalim said.

Maalim pointed out that the County First Lady Kheira Omar had not taken over the County affairs, and only meets with MCAs during social events that require her attendance contrary to allegations by the MCAs who claimed she runs the county.

“I am not aware of the first lady being a member of the Executive Committee and I am not aware of any meeting that she has chaired. From 2018 to date, there is nowhere we met with First Lady to discuss substantive matters of the County,” Maalim added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Wednesday, Governor Mohamud denied all allegations leveled against him by the MCAs saying his impeachment was politically instigated.

 “It is my humble plea that the committee will have time to look at the uniqueness circumstances that the Somali Community finds itself in the formation of the government at the County level. I believe the allegations contained in the impeachment by Wajir Assembly are politically motivated with malice and witch-hunt,” Mohamud said.

His lawyers Paul Nyamodi and Ndegwa Njiru pleaded with the committee to protect the integrity and professionalism of the Governor saying his reputation in the public service speaks for itself and his impeachment was only meant to tarnish his name.  

“The man before you is an innocent man. He is a man who is facing a fishing expedition prosecution. We urge you to protect the man before you, to protect his integrity and uphold his dignity as prescribed in Article 29 of the Constitution,” Ndegwa pleaded.

On Thursday, the Member of the County Assembly for Habaswein Ward Hussein Abdirahaman blamed Governor Mohamed Mohamud for the misuse of COVID-19 funds disbursed to the County by the National Government. 

Abdirahaman accused Mohamud of failing to ensure that the money meant to fight the spread of the virus was utilized prudently.

“The County Government ought to have in place an approved work plan, budget and procurement plan that indicates how each of the funds were to be used for prevention and mitigation of COVID-19 but none of that was done under his leadership,” he said.

The MCA who was the third witness in the impeachment case by the County Assembly, further pointed out that according to records by the Controller of Budget and the Auditor General, Wajir County has the highest pending bills amounting to billions occasioned by misuse of funds by the executive

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Kenya records 334 new COVID-19 Cases and 18 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- Kenya’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 164,720 after 334 new cases were recorded on Thursday, when 18 more people succumbed. The...

11 mins ago

Africa

Light Moments as Boris, Kenyatta tour schools virtually

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- Pupils from two public primary schools in Kenya and the United Kingdom on Thursday had a chance to interact with...

4 hours ago

Headlines

I don’t hate men, CJ nominee Koome says

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Chief Justice nominee Martha Koome was put on the spot Thursday when she was vetted by MPs who wanted...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Mpango wa Kando and wife win insurance payout after man’s death in India

ROME, Italy May 13 – The wife and the mistress of a man who died in a road accident have both been awarded life...

7 hours ago

Headlines

Two Climbers die on Mt Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal May 13 – A climber from the United States and another from Switzerland have died on Mount Everest, the first fatalities of...

7 hours ago

Africa

China, Tanzania sign agreement to strengthen cooperation

DAR ES SALAAM, May 12 – China and Tanzania on Wednesday signed an agreement on economic and technical cooperation to enhance bilateral friendship. The...

10 hours ago

Biden Administration

Biden says spoke to Netanyahu, hopes Israel violence ending ‘sooner than later’

Washington, United States , May 13 – US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Israel has a right to defend itself but after speaking with Prime...

10 hours ago

Africa

War is over in DRC’s Kasai region, but sexual violence rages on

Kananga, DR Congo, May 13 – Single or married, sometimes pregnant, and among them even men: hundreds of people are coming forward as victims of...

11 hours ago