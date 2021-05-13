Uhuru and UK’s Johnson set for virtual school visits Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were set to conduct virtual school visits in the two countries Thursday.

State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said the two leaders will tour Westlands Primary School in Nairobi and Cleves Cross Primary School in Ferryhill, England as part of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) initiative.

The visits start at noon.

“The visits will provide President Kenyatta and Prime Minister Johnson an opportunity to directly engage with pupils, aged between 9 and 11 years, and create a high profile moment for championing education for all, with a special focus on technology and girls’ education,” she said in a statement.

Westlands Primary School and Cleves Cross Primary School are part of the Connecting Classrooms Through Global Learning (CCGL), a program that provides opportunities for pupils to engage peers across countries on global issues such as climate action and gender equality.