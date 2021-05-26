Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. /FILE

Corona Virus

Kenya’s COVID positivity Rate slows to 7.4pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slowed from 10.3 to 7.4 per cent Wednesday after 431 more people tested positive out of a sample size of 5486

The positivity rate has averaged 8 percent in the past week. 

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kahgwe has confirmed the existence of the Indian variant in the country, particularly in Nyanza and Western Kenya.

Kagwe, who spoke in Kibra on Wednesday warned Kenyans against flouting COVID-19 protocols saying the variant is more dangerous than the South African and British variants which the country has tackled before.

Kagwe warned that that if there is a surge in the Indian COVID-19 variant, the Ministry will take necessary action.

He said 10 more deaths were reported over the same period, all from facility audits in the last month. 

 The recovery rate now stands at  115,844 after 31 more people were cleared including 8 who were discharged from health facilities.

The number of patients admitted in health facilities by May 26 were 1,103 while those under home-based care were 4,713.

