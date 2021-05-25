Connect with us

Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani/FILE

County News

Jubilee Party unveils Kiambaa and Maguga mini-poll candidates

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that the party conducted interviews instead of nominations pursuant to Article 11 of the Party Constitution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 –Jubilee Party has unveiled Karanja Kariri and Joseph Githinji as its candidates in the Kiambaa parliamentary seat and Muguga Ward by-elections slated for July 15.

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that the party conducted interviews instead of nominations pursuant to Article 11 of the Party Constitution.

“The Jubilee Party Constitution provides for the execution of free, fair and transparent nominations in national and county elections through consensus, secret ballot, the IEBC, or other democratic methods acceptable to the members,” Jubilee clarified.

He said the decision was reached following a review by the Jubilee Party National Management Committee of all the applications which were submitted to the County Elections Board.

“Under the supervision of the National Elections Board & the County Elections Board, we present to you Karanja Kariri Njama and Mung’ara Joseph Githinji, who have been nominated to represent the Party in the upcoming by-elections in Kiambaa Constituency and Muguga Ward,” the party noted.

The party conducted interviews for seven candidates who sought the party’s ticket for the Kiambaa by-election.

It interviewed 17 other candidates who sought to contest the Muguga Ward by-elections.

The development comes days after the United Democratic Alliance party which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto announced that it will be field John Njuguna Wanjiku and Kamau Thumbi for Kiambaa and Muguga, respectively.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s People’s Empowerment Party will not field a candidate after he was compelled to back out of the mini-polls after holding talks with Ruto.

“Yesterday I held extensive discussions with my boss and friend H.E Dr William Ruto on this matter. To make my two colleagues happy and above all for the unity of the Hustler Nation, PEP will NOT be fielding a candidate for the Kiambaa by election,” he said.

The Kiambaa and Muguga seats fell vacant following the demise of former MP Paul Koinange and MCA Eliud Ngugi in March.

