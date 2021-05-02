Connect with us

A public health official conducts public awareness in Nairobi's Mukuru kwa Njenga slum/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate falls to 8.3pc with no deaths in 24 hours

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – The country’s COVID-19  positivity rate fell to 8.3pc on Sunday after 369 new cases were reported within a 24-hour period.

The Ministry of Health, in a statement, also reported zero deaths over the same period with 19 fatalities recorded picked on diverse dates.

The COVID-19 fatality toll stood at 2,763.

The recovery toll also rose to 108,861 after 72 more patients were cleared including 39 who were under home-based care and isolation.

There were 1,298 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while another 6,652 were under home-based isolation and care.

The health ministry said 190 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 29 of whom were on ventilatory support and 118 on supplemental oxygen.

The ministry said 886,288 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered countrywide. Those reached included 158,103 healthcare workers, 137,581 teachers, and 74,464 security officers.

516,140 of those who had been vaccinated were aged 58 years and above.

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases at 153 followed by  Uasin Gishu (52), Meru (28), Kilifi (19), Kiambu (14), Nyeri (11), Mombasa (9) and Taita Taveta (8).

