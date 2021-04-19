Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
More than 800,000 people were killed in the 1994 Rwandan Genocide

Africa

Rwandan report says France ‘bears significant responsibility’ over genocide

Published

Kigali, Rwanda, April 19 – France “bears significant responsibility” for enabling the genocide in Rwanda and still refuses to acknowledge its true role in the 1994 horror, said a report commissioned by Kigali that was released Monday.

“It is our conclusion that the French government bears significant responsibility for enabling a foreseeable genocide,” concluded the nearly 600-page report into France’s role in the pogrom that saw some 800,000 people killed between April and July 1994.

The years-long investigation by US law firm Levy Firestone Muse said France knew a genocide was coming but remained “unwavering in its support” for its Rwandan allies, even when the planned extermination of the Tutsi minority became clear.

The report, commissioned by Rwanda in 2017, found no evidence of French officials or personnel directly participating in the killing of Tutsis.

But it rejected the assertion that France was “blind” to the looming massacres, a conclusion recently reached by French historians commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron to probe the same historic events.

Those findings, released in March, said France bore “overwhelming responsibilities” over the genocide and acknowledged a “failure” on its part, but no complicity in the killings.

The Rwanda-commissioned inquiry said France “was an indispensable collaborator in building the institutions that would become instruments of the genocide”.

“No other foreign government both knew the dangers posed by Rwandan extremists and enabled those extremists… The French government’s role was singular. And still, it has not yet acknowledged that role or atoned for it,” the report stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It also accused France of obstructing its inquiry by refusing to hand over critical documents, investigators said. 

France has faced years of accusations that it did not do enough to halt the killings and the issue has poisoned relations between the two countries.

President Paul Kagame, who has ruled Rwanda since shortly after the genocide, welcomed the recent French inquiry as an “important step toward a common understanding of what took place”.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

EU sanctions 10 Myanmar junta officials, two firms

Brussels, Belgium, April 19 – The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on 10 Myanmar junta officials and two conglomerates linked to the military over the...

35 mins ago

Headlines

I will be a unifying Chief Justice, Justice Nduma Nderi tells JSC panel

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 19 – Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Nduma Nderi says his vast legal experience in the field of conflict management...

51 mins ago

World

Russia moves Navalny to prison hospital under Western pressure

Moscow, Russia , April 19 – Russia’s penitentiary service on Monday said it was transferring ailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to prison hospital, as the EU...

3 hours ago

Africa

Over 300 rebels, five soldiers killed in Chad: army

N’Djamena, Chad April 19 – The Chadian army said Monday it had killed 300 rebels who waged a major incursion into the north of the...

3 hours ago

World

China expects to deepen int’l cooperation in poverty reduction

BOAO, Hainan, April 19 – China has long maintained close cooperation with the international community in poverty alleviation and rural development, and expects to...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Senators warn governors against sending representatives when invited to account for COVID-19 funds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Senate Heath Committee has warned governors against sending their County Executive Committee Members (CECs) to represent them when...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Tizi Games to help improve math performance for primary school students during Covid 19 pandemic

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 19 – Tizi Games, a mobile educational games start-up in Kenya has designed a collection of math games, to help students...

5 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Discharge of radioactive water by Japan threat to humanity

The decision by Japan to release over one million tonnes of contaminated water from the abandoned Fukushima nuclear power station back into the sea...

5 hours ago