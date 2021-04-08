Online exhibitions on China’s poverty alleviation through tourism held in Malta

Valleta, April 8 – Photos and videos illustrating stories and experiences of poverty alleviation through tourism in China are being exhibited online for Maltese people, Yang Xiaolong, director of the China Cultural Center in Malta, said on Wednesday.

In order to fully and truly display China’s great achievements in poverty alleviation, the China Cultural Center has launched a series of micro-documentaries entitled “Better Tourism, Better Life, Better world” and the “Photo Exhibition: Cases of Poverty Alleviation through Tourism in China” on its social platforms, said Yang.

The photo exhibition shows the unique tourism resources, pristine folk culture and people’s work and life in erstwhile impoverished areas, and presents from multiple perspectives the local models of poverty reduction, the course of development, the people’s outlook and the achievements in poverty alleviation through tourism.

China is willing to share with Maltese people the stories and experience of poverty alleviation through tourism in China so that they could have a more comprehensive understanding of China and the governance philosophy of the Communist Party of China, said Yu Dunhai, Chinese Ambassador to Malta, in a video specially created for the event.

The event, which kicked off at the end of March, will last for almost one month to the end of April.