Hope in Kenya as COVID-19 positivity rate slows to 11pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23- Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slowed down to 11 per cent Friday, signalling hope of flattening the curve that was at more than 20 per cent in February.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 773 positive cases were recorded Friday from a sample size of 7,036 tested.

It raised the total confirmed cases in the country to 155,165.

He said 236 patients were admitted in the Intensive Care Units in various hospitals, 53 of whom were on ventilatory support and 153 on supplemental oxygen.

“A total of 1,469 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities while 6,795 patients are on home based care program,” he said.

The number of those who had succumbed to the disease by April 23 rose to 2,583 after 23 deaths were reported, including 10 which occurred on diverse dates and 13 from last month’s audited records.

The Ministry reported that so far 802,760 people had been vaccinated, many of them with the AstraZeneca vaccine acquired through the COVAX facility, with only 40,000 doses remaining at the Kitengela central vaccine stores.