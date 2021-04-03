3 dead as Kitui-bound PSV flies off track at the Makupa Causeway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 29 – At least three people were confirmed dead after a Thursday morning road crash at Makupa Causeway (Kibarani) Mombasa.

Witnesses said a Kitui-bound matatu lost control while on the upper road of the causeway before rolling down to the lower road. It was then hit by an oncoming canter truck from Nairobi.

Reuben Asunga, one of the occupants in the truck, said they were, “caught by a surprise seeing a vehicle flying down the road.”

“We were from Nairobi heading to Mombasa. We were on high speed and we could not stop. We hit the matatu head on,” said Asunga.

He said they sustained injuries on their legs.

Three occupants of the matatu died on the spot.

Daniel Odhiambo, the driver of the truck, said the accident happened at around 7:30am.

“The matatu was rolling down at a high speed. I tried to avoid the crash, but I would risk getting into the ocean,” said Odhiambo.

Coast Regional Traffic Commander, Peter Maina, confirmed the accident.

“This morning at around 7am, a 14-seater Public Services Vehicle (PSV) from Makupa to Changamwe lost control and rolled to the other side of the road. It was hit by an oncoming canter and we have confirmed three fatalities,” said Maina.

He said several people were rushed to hospital and the cause of accident is still being investigated.