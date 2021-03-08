Connect with us

Capital News
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala/FILE

County News

Malala surrenders to police for questioning over assault of female IEBC official

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala surrendered to police on Monday for questioning over his role in the violence witnessed during the Matungu by-election on March 4.

It was however not clear whether police will press any charges against him.

The legislator was singled out as by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner as the agitator of an assault on a female poll official in Matungu.

According to IEBC, goons organized by Malala assaulted, harassed, frog marched, and insulted a female officer in one of the polling stations in Matungu constituency.

“The commission strongly condemns all forms of electoral malpractices and in particular acts of violence against poll officials faithfully discharging their duties in the various by-elections of Thursday,” IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said on Thursday.

A female IEBC official was accosted by by goons allied to Malala. The youths hurled unprintable words at the officer as they manhandled her in the presence on an armed police officer/COURTESY

The Firearms Licensing Board has since withdrawn licenses given to politicians involved in violence both in Kakamega and Bungoma Counties.

The by-elections which were marred by chaos saw the arrest of legislators Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei for allegedly planning violence in Kabuchai constituency.

They were subsequently charged in court.

Also arrested and set to be arraigned Monday is former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, who was captured in a viral video slapping an election official.

He confronted a poll official after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party agents were allegedly kicked out of the polling stations.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi issued a stern warning against politicians fueling violence, saying the government will invoke Chapter 6 of the Constitution, to ensure they’re barred from office in subsequent elections.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) summoned all the politicians involved the by-election violence.

“These summons do not just indicate our intention to investigate and prosecute but rather also indicate the plan of the Commission to stop the unethical from occupying the office,” the commission said in a statement.

