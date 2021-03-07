465 new COVID-19 cases in Kenya as vaccination intensified

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7-The Ministry of health has reported 465 new coronavirus infections in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 5,691 samples tested since Saturday.

Sunday’s cases raised the total confirmed positive cases in the country to 108,827.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,876 after two patients succumbed to the disease.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign began on March 5, with Acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth being the first within the Kenyan soil to receive the jab.

The first beneficiaries of the vaccine will include frontline workers such as healthcare professionals, teachers, and security personnel.

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off trucks carrying vaccines to be distributed in health facilities across the country for vaccinations in the counties.