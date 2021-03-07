Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya is targeting to vaccinate 1 million healthcare workers ahead of a national rollout for the country's population.

Capital Health

465 new COVID-19 cases in Kenya as vaccination intensified

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7-The Ministry of health has reported 465 new coronavirus infections in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 5,691 samples tested since Saturday.

Sunday’s cases raised the total confirmed positive cases in the country to 108,827.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,876 after two patients succumbed to the disease.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign began on March 5, with Acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth being the first within the Kenyan soil to receive the jab.

The first beneficiaries of the vaccine will include frontline workers such as healthcare professionals, teachers, and security personnel.

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off trucks carrying vaccines to be distributed in health facilities across the country for vaccinations in the counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

ODM and UDA invite applicants for upcoming by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7-The Orange Democratic Movement Party and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has invited applications of interested aspirants in the upcoming by-elections....

9 mins ago

BBI

Senator Orengo claims a cabal in govt plotting 2022 succession

Senator Orengo on Saturday threatened to expose the said senior civil servants in the near future.

10 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Barasa, Kapondi directed to surrender firearms over electoral misconduct

Board Chairman Charles Mukindia explained they arrived at the decision following the consultations with the Inspector General of the National Police Service and upon...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 12.2pc even as 374 patients recover

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,874 after another patient succumbed to the disease.

11 hours ago

Africa

Uganda on alert as desert locusts remain active in neighboring Kenya

KAMPALA, Uganda, March 6 – Uganda remains on high alert as neighboring Kenya has turned into a breeding ground for the marauding desert locusts,...

1 day ago

Africa

Over 50,000 people in Rwanda inoculated on first day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign

KIGALI, Rwanda, March 6 – More than 50,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday, the first day of a nationwide vaccination campaign, Rwandan...

1 day ago

Kenya

Wanga, Aisha, Kapondi and Washiali among 10 legislators NCIC wants expelled from office

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia named the ten in a media briefing following chaotic by-elections in parts of Western and Rift Valley regions on Thursday.

1 day ago

World

Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: govt military sources

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 6 – Fierce fighting between Yemeni pro-government forces and Iran-backed Huthi rebels has killed at least 90 combatants on both...

1 day ago