Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
National Assembly of Kenya.

BBI

Women Rights’ Group wants parliament dissolved Amid Constitutional review process

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 –The National Women’s Steering Committee has called for the dissolution of Parliament saying it is not illegal and therefore cannot participate in the constitutional amendment process under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Daisy Amdany, Executive Director of CRAWN Trust Kenya said the coalition of women rights organization have little confidence on Parliament and moreso its committees due to its failure to meet 2/3 gender rule.

“As things stand, the legitimacy of parliament to transact any business is in question due to the dissolution order for the failure to implement the constitutional 2/3 gender rule,” she told journalists.

“We believe that what needs to be done is for parliament to be dissolved and a national inclusive discussion be initiated on a structured response to the nation’s crisis and debt management situation,” she added

Amdany specifically decried a lack of focus on the entire national leadership and the debt situation which has worsened amid increased expenditure at all levels of governance.

“It’s unfortunate that as the country grapples with negative consequences of burden, the politicians are busy focused on mutilating our nascent constitution and running unnecessary campaign to find discourse that divides people,” the statement read in part.

The group, therefore, wants the government to put in place measures that promote the productivity of all Kenyans, develop a debt suspension plan and come up with a viable debt repayment plan.

“Kenyans need to come together and begin the journey to repaid and safeguard the country from eventual collapse, we are also calling on women of Kenya to support this call,” the committee noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga had previously asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament over the continued violation of the two thirds gender representation rule.

Maraga said Parliament’s failure to enact a law to operationalize the constitutional provision amount to an act of impunity.

In his advice, Maraga said he is acting following six petitions filed in pursuant to Article 261 (7) of the Constitution.

“It is incontestable that Parliament has not complied with the High Court order, As such, for over 9 year now, Parliament has not enacted the legislation required to implement the two-thirds gender  rule which, as the court of Appeal observed in its said judgement, it is clear testimony of Parliament’s lackadaisical attitude and conduct in this matter. Consequently, it is my constitutional duty to advise Your Excellency to dissolve Parliament under Article 261 (7) of the Constitution.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Kanga’ta to host Ruto in Gatanga weeks after ditching Kieleweke

Kang’ata was removed from the position on February 9. Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said Kangata had been leaking party secrets and could...

3 hours ago

Africa

President Kenyatta commits to regional unity as he takes over EAC chairmanship

The President assured that he will spare no effort towards the realization of the shared aspirations that gave rebirth to the community 20 years...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate at 3.2pc, single fatality reported since Friday

Nairobi County produced the majority of the new infections after posting 104 cases followed by Kiambu which had 20 cases.

17 hours ago

Biden Administration

US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb 27 – US President Joe Biden’s decision not to sanction Saudi Arabia’s crown prince over journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder has frustrated...

18 hours ago

Africa

Victims of mid-February Nigeria school abduction freed

Lagos, Nigeria, Feb 27 – Kidnappers have freed 42 people, including 27 children, snatched from a school in central Nigeria 10 days ago, officials said...

20 hours ago
XI JINPING XI JINPING

World

China’s human rights situation at its historical best: spokesperson

BEIJING, China, Feb 26 – China on Friday refuted unwarranted accusations by several Western countries at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), saying China’s...

21 hours ago

business

MPs call for public views on Kenya-UK Economic Partnership Agreement

National Assembly Clerk Micheal Sialai said the Departmental Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives will be conducting the exercise in accordance with Treaty Making...

22 hours ago

Biden Administration

Biden says US air strike in Syria a warning to Iran

Washington, United States, Feb 27 – President Joe Biden said Friday that a US air strike against an Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria, the first...

1 day ago