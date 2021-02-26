Kilifi MCAs approve BBI Bill joining 41 other county assemblies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 26 – Kilifi County Friday passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill, bringing the total number of the Counties that have approved the Constitutional Amendment Bill to 42.

Members of the County Assembly unanimously voted in support of the Bill.

Members of the County Assembly voted for the Bill after the County Assembly concluded a 7-day public Participation drive.

“I thank the People of Kilifi County for coming out in large numbers to participate in the public forums as a Constitutional requirement. The goal of the Building Bridges Initiative is to resolve Kenya’s perennial problems of inequality by devolving more funds to grassroots,” Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi tweeted.

So far, only Nandi and Baringo counties have voted to reject the Bill. Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and Mandera MCAs are yet to debate on it.

On Tuesday, more than 25 county assemblies approved the Bill including Makueni, Kitui, Narok, Kakamega, Mombasa, Bungoma, Nyamira, Taita Taveta and Murang’a.

Others which passed the Bill Tuesday were Machakos, Nyeri, Lamu, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi and Garissa.

The Bill requires the approval of 24 county assemblies for it to be presented to both Houses of Parliament for consideration and thereafter be subjected to a national referendum.

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya on Thursday said Parliament will adopt the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill by March 31 to pave way for a referendum.

Speaking to Capital News, Kimunya stated that the House will start considering the Bill after receiving resolutions of county assemblies which have approved the proposed amendments.

“By Tuesday next week we shall be having the usual House Business Committee where we shall review the progress in terms of what we would have received and when we reach the threshold of the 24 counties, we will be good to go,” Kimunya said.

“Then we will allocate the time on modalities of when the Bill will be introduced but we will be happy to finish with it by the end of March.”

The Bill which proposes the expansion of the National Executive by adding the Office of the Prime Minister and two deputies was borne out of a March 2018 truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga which ended hostilities sparked by the latter’s rejection of the 2017 presidential election outcome.