Gusii stadium re-named Nyachae in memory of the former Minister

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Gusii Stadium has been re-named Simeon Nyachae Kisii Stadium in honor of the former Cabinet Minister who died in February 2021.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the new name on Monday during the funeral service of the former minister at the stadium.

“In his memory, and in consultation with the leadership of Kisii County, and to fortify our appreciation of this great son of Kenya, as a Government, we have considered it fit to rename this stadium – the Simeon Nyachae Stadium Kisii,” the President announced.

He said Sh150 million Government grant will be given to the County Government of Kisii for the upgrading of the sporting facility to international standards.

Further, the Head of State directed Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to immediately set up a sports academy at Nyanturago stadium to tap and nurture the sports potential of the region’s youth. The sports academy will be named after former Kenyan international long-distance runner, the late Nyandika Mayioro.

The Head of State emphasized that the late Nyachae stood tall amongst dedicated patriots, adding that his service to Kenya was characterized by utmost integrity, rare zeal and bridled commitment to duty, qualities that earned him accolades in three successive administrations.

Nyachae was buried at his Nyosia village home at a private ceremony attended by close family ad friends, including the president. President Uhuru Kenyatta tossing soil to the grave of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae at his Nyosia home in Kisii County on February 15, 2021.

“Therefore, as we mourn the loss of this great son of Kenya, we pay tribute to his legacy, which, I trust, will be carried on for generations to come. Titans of history like the late Mzee Nyachae only die a physical death. For their legacy in the millions of lives that they have made better, they enjoy immortality of the soul,” the President said.

President Kenyatta recalled his many interactions with the late Nyachae, at a personal level, eulogising the fallen leader as an elder, a mentor, a counselor and his friend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Mzee Nyachae always had a word of wisdom, advice and encouragement for me. And his impact on my life shall never be lost just as his vision for this country shall never be forgotten,” the President said.

In his tribute, Deputy President Ruto remembered the late Nyachae as a patriotic Kenyan, a consummate administrator and public servant, an astute businessman, a brave and courageous politician, and a loving, strict but also forgiving father. Deputy President William Ruto condoles the widow of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae during a funeral service at the Gusii Stadium on February 15, 2021. Looking on is Nyachae’s son Charles.

Former Prime Minister Odinga said Nyachae was schooled and excelled in the tradition of the British civil service which promotes excellence and greatness in the service of the people.

Other speakers were Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Kisii Governor James Ongwae who is also the Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Governors and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka as well as political party leaders Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Gideon Moi (KANU).