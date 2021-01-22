Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The water Hyacinth harvester that was purchased at Sh100 million.

County News

Water hyacinth harvester set to start work in Lake Victoria after gathering dust for years

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Jan 22 – A water hyacinth harvester machine purchased at Sh100 million in 2015 has been transferred from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry to the Ministry of East Africa and Regional Development to start operation.

The machine that was idle at the Port of Kisumu was purchased by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry through phase two of the Lake Victoria Environmental Project (LVEMP) jointly funded by the government and the World Bank.

Environmental and Forestry Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo handed over the harvester to Dr Margaret Mwakima, Principal Secretary, State Department for Regional and Northern Corridor Development.

Kiptoo said the harvester will be under the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) since it works with a number of counties within the Lake Victoria Basin.

“As a ministry of environment we feel that the issue of managing the water hyacinth can best be done by the Lake Basin Development Authority because it covers more counties,” he said.

The PS said resources in the lake are threatened by the weed thus the urgency to operationalize the harvester which has stayed for long without doing the intended work.

Mwakima hailed the transfer of the asset to her ministry and challenged the management of LBDA to take up the challenge and ensure the weed is eradicated out of the lake.

“It is now the responsibility of LBDA to ensure that this water hyacinth becomes a history as far as Lake Victoria is concerned,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mwakima announced that the harvester is able to harvest 3 tones per every harvest and can harvest 15 tones per hour.

The machine took too long to operate due to lack of some components which had to be shipped from abroad.

The ministry of environment and forestry also handed over two trucks to LBDA to ferry the weed from the lake’s shores once it is removed.

According to researchers, satellite images indicate that the weed has taken over about 4,000 hectares of the lake, blocking several beaches and hindering transport and fishing expeditions in what is blamed on the reduction of fish in the country.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Russia cracks down on Navalny allies ahead of protests

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jan 22 – Russian authorities on Friday cracked down on allies of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and jailed his...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Hong Kong to impose first Covid-19 lockdown on virus-hit district: reports

Hong Kong, China, Jan 22 – Thousands of Hong Kongers will be ordered to stay in their homes for the city’s first coronavirus lockdown,...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya gets robots that can test temperature of 200 people in 60 seconds

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the robots will be deployed in Mbagathi hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Kalonzo wants DCI to probe Ruto for libel and abuse of office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22- Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has recorded a statement with detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters against accusations...

4 hours ago

World

Le Monde’s celebrated cartoonist Plantu to bow out after 50 years

Plantu has created some 14,000 cartoons in his career, mainly for Le Monde, and has already handed most of his collection to the National...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President kenyatta unveils UN mechanism to stimulate Kenya’s manufacturing sector

The initiative dubbed Programme for Country Partnership (PCP) Starter Pack, is a model for accelerating industrial development in UNIDO member states by mobilizing resources...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Biden orders expanded aid to address growing hunger crisis

Washington, United States,Jan 22 – President Joe Biden is ordering an expansion of government benefits for hungry Americans, after the coronavirus pandemic ignited the worst...

6 hours ago

County News

Man kills girlfriend, sets her body ablaze in Nairobi

Two domestic workers at the woman's house told police that she asked them to give them time when the man arrived because he wanted...

6 hours ago