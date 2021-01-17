Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine at the gate of his home, which soldiers have surrounded after he alleged mass electoral fraud

Africa

Uganda’s Bobi Wine still under ‘house arrest’ after poll: party

Published

Kampala, Uganda, Jan 17 – Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine remains under “house arrest”, his party said on Sunday, after a disputed election returned President Yoweri Museveni to office for a sixth term.

The former ragga singer turned lawmaker came second in the presidential election, and has said the process was marred by widespread fraud and violence.

He has not left his home since he went out to vote in the election on Thursday, and on Friday said he was under “siege” as soldiers and police surrounded his home, preventing anyone from entering or leaving.

“Our leader … is effectively under house arrest,” National Unity Platform spokesman Joel Ssenyonyi told a press conference, adding no one was being allowed access.

“His home is not a detention facility. We are very concerned about the state in which he is in, and his wife.”

A Twitter update under Wine’s account, written by an administrator as Uganda remains under an internet blackout for a fifth day, said the couple had “run out of food supplies.”

The party said prominent MP, Francis Zaake, who had been arrested during an attempted visit to Wine’s house on Friday, had been admitted to hospital “badly beaten and brutalised” by security forces.

Ugandan officials have said the soldiers and police were there for Wine’s own security.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– ‘Minority clique’ –

Wine and his NUP have yet to outline their next steps after dismissing the election as a “complete sham”.

“Once again, a minority clique is forcing themselves on the majority of Uganda. That is something that we are going to resist. It is something that we are going to say no to using every avenue provided for within the law,” said Ssenyonyi.

Museveni, 76, has ruled Uganda without pause since seizing control in 1986, when he helped to end years of tyranny under Idi Amin and Milton Obote.

Once hailed for his commitment to good governance, the former rebel leader has crushed any opposition and tweaked the constitution to allow himself to run again and again.

His re-election with 58.6 percent of the vote, to Wine’s 34.8 percent, came after the most violent election campaign in recent years, with the harassment of the opposition, media and deaths of scores of Wine’s supporters.

Wine said there had been ballot-box stuffing, intimidation, and that his party’s agents had been beaten and chased away during the election on Thursday.

However Museveni has said it was the cleanest election in the country’s history.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus praised Ugandans on Saturday for voting “despite an environment of intimidation and fear”.

She added that the US was “deeply troubled by the many credible reports of security force violence during the pre-election period and election irregularities during the polls”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Nations failing to fund climate adaptation: UN

Paris, France , Jan 17 – The world is falling short of promises made under the Paris climate deal to help the most vulnerable nations deal...

2 hours ago

Africa

Death toll in clashes in Sudan’s Darfur rises to 48: state media

Khartoum, Sudan, Jan 17 – Tribal clashes in Sudan’s restive Darfur killed at least 48 people, in the latest bout of violence to hit the...

4 hours ago

Africa

Safety concerns emerge over planned acquisition of Turkish APCs in Sh7.7bn deal

According to a whistleblower, the procurement board relied on “a doctored report” to approve the single sourcing of the APC’s from Turkey.

4 hours ago

Africa

UN troops say retaken control of rebel-held C.African city

Bangui, Central African Republic, Jan 17 –UN peacekeeping troops say they have retaken control of a city in the Central African Republic captured two weeks...

5 hours ago

Headlines

China ready to suspend Kenya’s debt over COVID-19 pressure

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – China has indicated its willingness to suspend Kenya’s debt as part of measures to help developing countries weather the...

6 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Humbled Trump seeks warmer welcome in Florida

Miami, United States, Jan 17 – President Donald Trump will leave Washington in disgrace next week, destined for a warmer welcome in Florida, where...

6 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Man with gun arrested at Washington security checkpoint

Washington, United States, Jan 17 – A man with a loaded handgun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition has been arrested in Washington at...

7 hours ago

Africa

Uganda’s Museveni extends 35-year rule with disputed election win

The 76-year-old leader, who took power in 1986, is one of Africa's longest-serving presidents. He was accused of crushing the opposition and media ahead...

8 hours ago