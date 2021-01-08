Sonko’s DG nominee to be vetted on January 15 amid plans to dodge city mini-poll

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Former Governor Mike Sonko’s nominee for the position of Nairobi Deputy Governor Ann Mwenda Kananu will be vetted by the Nairobi County Assembly for the position on Friday, January 15.

Through a public notice released on Thursday evening, the Nairobi County Assembly Clerk Edward Gichana invited members of the public to attend the approval hearing and also submit any information on the suitability or otherwise of the nominee.

Mwenda, the current County Disaster Management and Coordination Chief Officer was nominated in January 2020 by Sonko, who was later impeached in December 2020. Her name was subsequently submited to the County Assembly.

Her nomination was however challenged by a Nairobi resident Peter Adhiambo, after which the courts issued orders preventing the Assembly from proceeding with the vetting process.

The orders were however lifted on Thursday after the High Court allowed the withdrawal of the application by Adhiambo after the petitioner said he is no longer interested with the case.

“In the circumstances and pursuant to the provisions of Section 7(4) and 7(5) of the Public Appointments Approval Act, 2017, notice is hereby given of an approval hearing to be undertaken by the assembly’s select committee on appointments, on 15 th January 2021, in the County Assembly Plenary chamber, in relation to the above named nominee,” stated Gichana.

According to the notice, the nominee is required to collect vetting documents from the office of the clerk and return them with copies by January 11.

The documents include curriculum vitae/personal credentials/academic certificates and other testimonials; compliance certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and clearance certificate from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other documents are certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI); and a clearance certificate from the Credit Reference Bureau.

“The nominee shall be required to come with the original documents on the day of the approval hearing,” the notice read.