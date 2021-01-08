Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mwenda, the current County Disaster Management and Coordination Chief Officer was nominated by Sonko January 2020/City Hall

County News

Sonko’s DG nominee to be vetted on January 15 amid plans to dodge city mini-poll

According to the notice, the nominee is required to collect vetting documents from the office of the clerk and return them with copies by January 11.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Former Governor Mike Sonko’s nominee for the position of Nairobi Deputy Governor Ann Mwenda Kananu will be vetted by the Nairobi County Assembly for the position on Friday, January 15.

Through a public notice released on Thursday evening, the Nairobi County Assembly Clerk Edward Gichana invited members of the public to attend the approval hearing and also submit any information on the suitability or otherwise of the nominee.

Mwenda, the current County Disaster Management and Coordination Chief Officer was nominated in January 2020 by Sonko, who was later impeached in December 2020. Her name was subsequently submited to the County Assembly.

Her nomination was however challenged by a Nairobi resident Peter Adhiambo, after which the courts issued orders preventing the Assembly from proceeding with the vetting process.

The orders were however lifted on Thursday after the High Court allowed the withdrawal of the application by Adhiambo after the petitioner said he is no longer interested with the case.

“In the circumstances and pursuant to the provisions of Section 7(4) and 7(5) of the Public Appointments Approval Act, 2017, notice is hereby given of an approval hearing to be undertaken by the assembly’s select committee on appointments, on 15 th January 2021, in the County Assembly Plenary chamber, in relation to the above named nominee,” stated Gichana.

According to the notice, the nominee is required to collect vetting documents from the office of the clerk and return them with copies by January 11.

The documents include curriculum vitae/personal credentials/academic certificates and other testimonials; compliance certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and clearance certificate from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other documents are certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI); and a clearance certificate from the Credit Reference Bureau.

“The nominee shall be required to come with the original documents on the day of the approval hearing,” the notice read.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

UN names development expert representative to the Sahel

United Nations, United States, Jan 8 – The United Nations has named Senegalese economist Abdoulaye Mar Dieye as special coordinator for development in the Sahel,...

2 hours ago

business

US suspends tariffs on French goods in digital tax dispute

Washington, United States, Jan 8 – Washington has suspended a plan to impose new tariffs on $1.3 billion in French products in a dispute...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Mombasa county rescinds termination letters issued to 86 doctors: KMPDC

The Council’s Chief Executive officer Daniel Yumbya confirmed through a statement on Friday that the order was lifted after the officials from the Council...

2 hours ago

County News

PS Kibicho reshuffles 7 County Commissioners including Kwale’s Karuku Ngumo

The Principal Secretary also made changes affecting 34 Deputy County Commissioners, who have been moved to new working stations across the country.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Poorest countries can expect vaccines within weeks: WHO

Vaccination is already under way in some of the world's wealthiest nations, including the United States, Britain, European Union countries and Canada.

4 hours ago

World

Biden condemns Trump as calls mount for his removal from office

Washington, United States, Jan 6 – President-elect Joe Biden launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump on Thursday and the top two Democrats in...

10 hours ago

World

World leaders condemn ‘assault on democracy’ at US Capitol

Paris, France, Jan 6 – World leaders and governments have expressed shock and outrage at the storming of the US Capitol in Washington by...

12 hours ago

World

UK scrambles for hospital beds as virus surges

London, United Kingdom, Jan 7 – Medical chiefs in England raced to boost treatment capacity on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases risked...

13 hours ago