Nyando man accused of killing his wife over infidelity arrested

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 18 – Police in Nyando has arrested a man who killed his wife Sunday night over alleged infidelity.

Nyando police boss Leonard Matete said the suspect, a 28-year-old, chopped off the victim’s hand in Ogenya.

Matete said the man rushed his wife, who was bleeding profusely, to Ahero Sub County Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

The suspect, he said, accused his wife of infidelity and had sworn to teach her a lesson.

Matete said the suspect will be arraigned in court once a probe is completed.

“The wife died while under medical care,” he said.

“We are holding the husband as the suspect and officers are digging deep into the matter,” he added.

Junior Osako, a local resident, told the press that the suspect chopped off the hands of the wife in the middle of the night.

“We heard a commotion in the middle of the night, cries of pain from the house,” he said.

Osako said they gathered that the husband alleged that the wife was cheating on him.

“We rushed to the scene, but the husband said it was an accident and he was rushing her to the hospital,” said Osako.

The couple had one child.