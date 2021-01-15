Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MOH

Headlines

Kenya’s coronavirus positivity rate maintains decline to stand at 2.3pc

Nairobi however remained the hardest hit county having recorded 115 cases followed by Kiambu and Kajiado which had 10 and 7 cases respectively.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Kenya’s coronavirus positivity rate has maintained a steady decline averaging 2.5 per cent in three days ending on Friday, with the ministry posting a 2.3 per cent rate in its latest status report.

Out of 7,077 samples tested within 24 hours lapsing on Friday, the ministry said only 166 were diagnosed with the disease.

The figure represents a rate below the 5 per cent containment threshold recommended by the World Health Organization. 

Nairobi however remained the hardest hit county having recorded 115 cases followed by Kiambu and Kajiado which had 10 and 7 cases respectively.

Mombasa had six cases, Nakuru (4), Busia (3,) Machakos (3) , Nyamira (3), while Kisumu, Laikipia, Raita Taveta  had two cases each.

Embu, Garissa, Kakamega, Kilifi, Kitui, Makueni and Turkana reported a single case each.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported three virus-related deaths over the same period raising Kenya’s death toll to 1,726. 

He said 683 COVID-19 patients were as of Friday admitted in various health facilities countrywide while another 1,712 were under home-based care. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Out of the 262 patients who had recovered from the disease, 8 were discharged from various hospitals while another 254 recovered recuperated under home-based care. 

The total number of documented recoveries since April 2020 stood at 82,195.

Twenty-nine patients were reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit 14 of whom were on ventilatory support and 12 on supplementary oxygen. Three others were under observations.

Another 13 patients who were reported to be in the general wards were also said to be on supplemental oxygen while another was in the High Dependency Unit.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Uganda’s Bobi Wine rejects poll results, claims victory

Kampala, Uganda, Jan 15 – Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine on Friday claimed victory in presidential elections, rejecting as a “complete sham” early results...

1 hour ago

County News

Thirdway Alliance terms Kananu’s installation as Nairobi DG unconstitutional

The party warned that such acts risk tearing the national fabric while delegating citizens to mere spectators in governing their own country.

2 hours ago

World

UN rights body picks Fiji in first ever presidential vote

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 15 – The UN Human Rights Council elected Fiji’s ambassador as its president in 2021, following an unprecedented secret ballot after a...

2 hours ago

Africa

Senegal to begin virus vaccinations by end of March

Dakar, Senegal, Jan 15 – Senegal will start vaccinating vulnerable members of its population against coronavirus by the end of March, the health ministry said...

2 hours ago

Africa

Nigeria to receive 10 million vaccine doses in March

Lagos, Nigeria, Jan 15 – Nigeria will receive 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in March, Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a statement late...

3 hours ago

Africa

46 Pygmies killed in militia attack in eastern DR Congo

Bunia, DR Congo, Jan 15 – Forty-six Pygmies have been massacred in eastern DR Congo’s Ituri province by the notorious Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia,...

3 hours ago

County News

Kananu installed Nairobi Deputy Governor, pledges allegiance to President Kenyatta

Kananu was vetted by a 10-member appointments panel on Friday morning in a session that lasted barely an hour with the team led by...

3 hours ago

Africa

Refugees fleeing C. Africa double in a week to 60,000: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 15 – The number of refugees fleeing violence following last month’s contested presidential election in the Central African Republic has doubled in...

3 hours ago