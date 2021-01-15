Kenya’s coronavirus positivity rate maintains decline to stand at 2.3pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Kenya’s coronavirus positivity rate has maintained a steady decline averaging 2.5 per cent in three days ending on Friday, with the ministry posting a 2.3 per cent rate in its latest status report.

Out of 7,077 samples tested within 24 hours lapsing on Friday, the ministry said only 166 were diagnosed with the disease.

The figure represents a rate below the 5 per cent containment threshold recommended by the World Health Organization.

Nairobi however remained the hardest hit county having recorded 115 cases followed by Kiambu and Kajiado which had 10 and 7 cases respectively.

Mombasa had six cases, Nakuru (4), Busia (3,) Machakos (3) , Nyamira (3), while Kisumu, Laikipia, Raita Taveta had two cases each.

Embu, Garissa, Kakamega, Kilifi, Kitui, Makueni and Turkana reported a single case each.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported three virus-related deaths over the same period raising Kenya’s death toll to 1,726.

He said 683 COVID-19 patients were as of Friday admitted in various health facilities countrywide while another 1,712 were under home-based care.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Out of the 262 patients who had recovered from the disease, 8 were discharged from various hospitals while another 254 recovered recuperated under home-based care.

The total number of documented recoveries since April 2020 stood at 82,195.

Twenty-nine patients were reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit 14 of whom were on ventilatory support and 12 on supplementary oxygen. Three others were under observations.

Another 13 patients who were reported to be in the general wards were also said to be on supplemental oxygen while another was in the High Dependency Unit.