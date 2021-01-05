IEBC revises Machakos Senatorial by-election to March 18

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has rescheduled the Machakos Senatorial by-election to March 18.

The Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the decision was arrived at because the earlier date of March 23 coincides with national examinations.

“The Commission has since been informed by Education Ministry that the National Examinations have been scheduled to be held in the week of 23rd March 2021 which conflicts with the timelines of the Machakos Senatorial by election,” Chebukati said.

Political parties have until January 18 to submit names of their candidates.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka on December 11 after he collapsed at an apartment in Nairobi during a date with a Kitui-based secondary school teacher.

Independent candidates keen to contest in the by-election must not have been members of political parties three months before March 18, when the by-election will be held.

Further, political parties and the independent candidates are required to appoint and submit to the commission the names of their Constituency Election Agents on or before March 9, 2021.

The campaign period for the by-election shall commence on January 25 and lapse on March 15.